Opera About Politician Jiao Yulu Comes to Beijing

This was the first performance staged at the center since it closed in June.

A new opera about grassroots official Jiao Yulu was staged at the Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, China.org.cn reports. This was the first performance staged at the center since it closed in June.

The opera was presented by the China National Opera and Dance Drama Theater. A second performance will be held at the center on Thursday.

In June 1962, Jiao Yulu was appointed Communist Party Secretary of Weishi County. In December, he became the Second Communist Party Secretary of Lankao County, until May 14, 1964, when he died of liver cancer at age 42.

