Jeju National University Elevates Live Performances At Ara Muse Hall With HARMAN Professional Solutions

TechData Co., Ltd. and Daegwang Media deploy a complete HARMAN Professional audio system at Jeju National University's Ara Muse Hall to deliver world-class sound

JEJU-SI, South Korea-To deliver clear, powerful sound at Jeju National University's Ara Muse Hall, TechData Co., Ltd. and Daegwang Media recently teamed up to deploy a state-of-the-art HARMAN Professional Solutions sound system with class-leading solutions from JBL, Crown and Soundcraft.

Ara Muse Hall is a world-class concert hall located on South Korea's Jeju National University campus. Known for hosting a wide variety of events including concerts, musicals, plays and dance performances, Jeju National University recently hired leading AV integrators TechData Co., Ltd. and Daegwang Media to upgrade the existing sound system in the 450-seat theater. Together, they designed and installed a HARMAN Professional Solutions sound system capable of delivering pristine sound throughout the venue.



"The Jeju National University required an audio solution that could provide breathtaking sound output and clarity for a variety of events," said Hyun Su Park, Sales Representative, Tech Data Co., Ltd. "However, there were budget constraints involved in the project and the entire system could not be replaced. Therefore the overall solution had to be designed and installed in consideration of existing products, which consisted of the front fill, center fill and subwoofer among other equipment. We decided that the JBL VTX system would be the best solution, as it would be compatible with the existing setup and would deliver extensive coverage to cover most of the seats."



TechData and Daegwang Media selected state-of-the-art JBL VTX V20 line array loudspeakers for their class-leading output, balanced frequency response and impressive coverage. VTX Series loudspeakers are equipped with cutting-edge Differential Drive technology, which dramatically reduces driver weight for improved heat dissipation, lower power compression and higher dynamic range. V20 loudspeakers also utilize JBL's patented Radiation Boundary Integrator, which combines the high frequency and mid-range sections for improved horizontal coverage. To provide powerful low-end throughout the venue, TechData and Daegwang Media also installed a JBL S25 subwoofer, which utilizes dual 15-inch drivers to extend its low frequency output down to 26 Hz.

To power the system, TechData and Daegwang Media selected Crown I-Tech 12000HD amplifiers for their impressive power output and versatile onboard digital signal processing. The system is controlled using a Soundcraft Vi2000 digital mixing console, which combines the ergonomic workflow of Vistonics-based control surfaces with powerful SpiderCore DSP and flexible STUDER I/O technology in a compact, affordable package.



"Established on Jeju Island, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Jeju National University welcomes visitors and artists from all around the globe," said Seung Won Song, Audio Engineer, Jeju National University. "For this reason, we desired a sound system that could provide world-class performance, as well as be adaptable to a plethora of different events. The solutions we received from HARMAN and Tech Data Co. Ltd., surpassed our expectations and we are very thankful for their exemplary execution of the project."

"The project at the Jeju National University called for audio systems that could deliver incredible performance and versatility," said Ramesh Jayaraman, VP & GM, HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. "It was a pleasure to collaborate with Tech Data Co. Ltd., and Daegwang Media on a project that required a prudent and practical solution, especially keeping in mind the technical factors at hand, and we would like to thank the team for delivering a splendid solution."





