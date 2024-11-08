Hong Kong Philharmonic Will Celebrate Masterpieces Across Eras This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This November to early December, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will present three programmes led by Maestro Elim Chan, Brad Lubman and HK Phil Artistic Partner Daniele Gatti. The concerts will feature world renowned violinist James Ehnes and pianist Mao Fujita as soloists, showcasing a diverse selection of works from the Classical period to the Modern era.

The programmes will kick off with “Swire Maestro Series: Elim Chan & James Ehnes” on 22 & 23 November, followed by “Classics for the Modern Era: Stravinsky & Brad Lubman” on 29 & 30 November, and “Daniele Gatti & Mao Fujita” on 6 & 7 December. All concerts will be held at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

Swire Maestro Series: Elim Chan & James Ehnes (22 & 23 November)

After conducting Swire Symphony Under the Stars 2024, Elim Chan will lead the HK Phil at another concert, joined by Canadian violin superstar James Ehnes.

The concert starts with Angus Lee's ... aux cendres, a world premiere commissioned by the HK Phil under the Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Hong Kong Composers Scheme. Deeply connected with the environment, the piece is dedicated to Elim Chan.

Next is Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, with James Ehnes as soloist. The concerto opens with a fast introduction, where the violin serenades the main theme, leading into lyrical and virtuosic passages imbued with influences from Russian folk dance music. The concert concludes with Prokofiev's Fifth Symphony, a piece composed during Second World War infused with sorrowful and pessimistic melodies.

“Swire Maestro Series: Elim Chan & James Ehnes” will be held on 22 & 23 November 2024 (Fri & Sat) at 8PM at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

Comments