Swire Proudly will sponsor Belt and Road: Vasily Petrenko & Anna Fedorova. Performances run 27-28 September at Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

Programme

RAKHMADIYEV - Kudasha-Duman

GRIEG - Piano Concerto

BRUCKNER - Symphony no. 7

The 200th anniversary celebration of Anton Bruckner’s birth continues with Maestro Vasily Petrenko returning to conduct arguably the composer’s best-known symphony. The Seventh Symphony not only brought Bruckner widespread international recognition, but it is also a tribute to his major musical influence, Richard Wagner. Grieg’s towering Piano Concerto is performed by premier Ukrainian pianist Anna Fedorova, whose playing is “unfailingly sensitive, poetic and tasteful” (Gramophone). An orchestral showpiece by Kazakhstani composer Erkegali Rakhmadiyve opens the concert.

The concert runs approximately 2 hours 15 minutes with an intermission.

