Hong Kong Dance Company's THE LEGEND OF MULAN Tugged On Belarusian Audiences' Heartstrings

The Hong Kong Dance Company (HKDC) toured to Belarus and staged two performances of its award-winning dance drama The Legend of Mulan to a full house at The Belarusian State Academic Musical Theatre in Minsk on 21 and 22 June 2019, receiving standing ovations from the ardent audiences. The Government of the Republic of Belarus considered HKDC's performance tour an important cultural exchange event, and numerous ministers and high-ranking officials attended the performances. HKDC dancers also visited the Palace of Culture in Smolevichsky on 20 June, meeting with local performing arts students and folk artists, and showcasing each other's traditional art forms.

A time-honoured folktale, The Legend of Mulan introduced the citizens of Minsk to the world of Chinese dance, while tugging their heartstrings with Mulan's act of love, bravery and the virtue of filial piety. The performance tour has strengthened the interchange between Hong Kong and abroad, promoting dialogue and sharing between cultures. A member of the audience expressed that she was deeply touched by Mulan's bravery, remarking that "like Mulan, many women of Belarus fought to defend our country in WWII. These great women sure command our respect!"

The Legend of Mulan has received numerous accolades, among them the 2014 Hong Kong Dance Awards for "Outstanding Production" and "Outstanding Ensemble Performance." The dance drama fuses contemporary creativity and Chinese dance with Hong Kong character. Following the tour performances of The Legend of Mulan to New York, Sydney and London, HKDC once again brought Hong Kong's unique artistic imprint onto the world stage on this tour to Minsk.





