Hong Kong Dance Company Presents Experimental Dance Theatre TRIVIA, PERHAPS Next Month

Performances are on 9 and 10 December 2022 at 8/F Platform, Sheung Wan Civic Centre.

Nov. 28, 2022  
Hong Kong Dance Company will present three performances of Experimental Dance Theatre Trivia, Perhaps on 9 and 10 December 2022 at 8/F Platform, Sheung Wan Civic Centre. The cast of nine young dancers will unleash their boundless imagination to bring you a multi-faceted vision of dance.

It's almost the end. Some people leave and some stay... When there's no one else around, they meet on the long 8/F platform at the end of the corridor. And they dance. Leaving everything behind. That's how it is. There's only dance. They mean it, they want to dance. Nothing needs to be said.

As a platform for exploring and realising creative dance visions, "8/F Platform" aims to bring together audiences, dancers and artists, encourage exchange and interaction, and serve as a catalyst for creativity. Since its inception, "8/F Platform" has produced many original works with artists from different backgrounds, showcasing new possibilities and dynamics for the development of dance in contemporary society. "8/F Platform" won the Hong Kong Dance Awards 2006 for its unique concept. In 2020, Jing won the "Outstanding Small Venue Production" award in the 22nd Hong Kong Dance Awards.

Presented by the Hong Kong Dance Company, "8/F Platform" is a dance laboratory that embraces choreography, performance, education, demonstration, multi-disciplinary collaboration, and audience development.

Choreography & Performance:

Ho Gi-lam, Lee Chun-hin, Lee Wai-yan, Chen Xiaoling, Tsang Ka-yee, Lau Cheuk-yi, Liu Ya-lien, Lo Sum-yu, Tai Chon-u

Artistic Coordinator: Xie Yin

Deputy Artistic Coordinator: Huang Lei

Dramaturg: Yan Dong

09-10.12.2022 (Fri -Sat) 8:00 pm

10.12.2022 (Sat) 3:00 pm

8/F Platform, Hong Kong Dance Company, Sheung Wan Civic Centre

$220 (Free seating)

Tickets are now available from art-mate：https://bit.ly/3dvZTw9

Programme & Ticketing Enquiries: 3103 1888 / www.hkdance.com

HK Rep Presents THE TOP RESTAURANT Next Month Photo
HK Rep Presents THE TOP RESTAURANT Next Month
Life and its many facets are encapsulated in the rise and fall of a century-old Peking duck restaurant in The Top Restaurant, the play that launched former HKRep Resident Playwright He Jiping's career. Based on an ownership tussle over the renowned Fujude restaurant, this story is set in post-1911 Beijing. Foods and their many flavours become metaphors for life, enlivening characters and garnering resonance with the audience, engendering a classic that has transcended time.
HK Phils Annual Outdoor Extravaganza Swire SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS Presented In-Person an Photo
HK Phil's Annual Outdoor Extravaganza Swire SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS Presented In-Person and Virtually
The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) successfully wrapped up Swire Symphony Under The Stars, its free annual outdoor mega-concert, attracting an audience of nearly 12,000 at the Central Harbourfront 12 November.
HK Phils Annual Outdoor Extravaganza is Set For This Week Photo
HK Phil's Annual Outdoor Extravaganza is Set For This Week
Swire Symphony Under The Stars, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra's (HK Phil) free annual outdoor mega-concert will take place on 12 November 2022 (Sat) at the Central Harbourfront.
Hong Kong Phil Presents YU LONG | FAURE REQUIEM Next Month Photo
Hong Kong Phil Presents YU LONG | FAURE REQUIEM Next Month
Still waters run deep. Gabriel Fauré was a quiet man, and there’s no anger or fury in his haunting Requiem — just some of the loveliest choral music ever written. But it can’t conceal a world of heartfelt emotion. It’ll make a perfect contrast to Berlioz’s colourful and vivid Roman Carnival Overture, and Chen Qigang’s modern masterpiece: a profoundly poetic meeting of Eastern and Western musical traditions.

