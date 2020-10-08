Hong Kong Dance Company Presents CONVERGENCE

The online premiere is October 18.

Chinese dance X Martial arts "???????????"-the new dance production created by Hong Kong Dance Company through its Inaugural Artistic Interdisciplinary Research Study-is going to premiere online on 18 October 2020. Presenting in a digital format, Convergence will be staged online, offering audience members, wherever they are, from across the globe to enjoy it within touch.

Convergence, is a culminating work created through an interdisciplinary research study on both Chinese dance and Chinese martial arts traditions. In Hong Kong Dance Company's three-year-long study, its artists have explored the essence of both traditional practices, extracting new perspectives on movement and the fluidity of expression between ideology and physical gesture.

The Artist Director of the Hong Kong Dance Company, Mr. Yang Yuntao, and several dancers have studied with the masters of many Southern Chinese martial art styles for the past three years, including the Hung Kuen, Fujian White Crane, Choy Lei Fat, and Baguezhang styles. After taking much time to investigate, contemplate, and consolidate their learning of both martial arts spirit and routines, the team of researchers were able to find a new body language, and discover the landscape beyond. It was thus that the team was able to open a dialogue between Chinese dance and Chinese martial arts through the method of experimental creation.

The five classical techniques of the Choy Lei Fat style, "strike (Cyun), hook (Paau), reverse (Gwaa), slam (Saau), and thrust (Caap)", and coupled with the horse stance demonstrates a fascinating use of speed, ferocity, proper application of strength, and explosive power. The White Crane takes its name after the animal. Its style has the complement of both strength and gentleness, with its movements being both vivid and suave, and contains an inextricable yet intangible type of tension in its fluid elegance.

The Hung Kuen style is known for its rapid yet flexible extensions and contractions of movement. Where, the charm from its thinly-veiled strength, can be glimpsed in moments of breath exchange before the next move is released.

To learn these new rules to movement, the dancers must first begin and then had to put aside their inherent knowledge of the same, which allowed them to boldly conceive new ideas and present audiences with this refreshing Chinese dance x Martial arts work. Convergence brings these discoveries together, capturing the transient between stillness and motion, tranquillity and exuberance; all that one may find through the synergy of dance and martial arts.

"This study has led us to break away from our past; to chart new courses, and to remould ourselves. Formed by the confluence of our external body movements and internal consciousness, we thus experience changes to our physical condition and thus further our cause in pursuit and to experience the 'truth' and 'beauty' that lies within the performing arts.", Hong Kong Dance Company Artist Director, Mr. Yang Yuntao, shared.

Presented alongside the new dance production Convergence, Hong Kong Dance Company's 15-minute virtual reality video Convergence - A Journey of Chinese Dance and Martial Arts is an other-wordly record of the three-year exploration into the movements, gestures and practices of the two art forms. Moving between the real and the imaginary, the VR video creates a vibrant multi-perspective, immersive experience that integrates actual physical movements with 360° panoramic VR effects and motion capture technology, and offers viewers an unusual up-close glimpse into the world of traditional martial arts and dance.

HKDC's "Research study on Chinese martial arts and Chinese Dance" is a platform designed to facilitate comprehensive discussions between artists and thus allow for the exploration of new avenues towards interdisciplinary collaboration. The study served as a key to unlock new dance forms and open up both novel creative directions for traditional Chinese dance and within its practice.

The study's research team, including HKDC Artistic Director, Mr. Yang Yuntao, alongside dancers, academic researchers and other experts, have collaborated with kung fu masters of the southern style for the past three years (2018-2020). The partnership has yielded the essence of the Chinese martial arts which, as adapted by the research team, allows for a more profound understanding of the relationship between the sensorial body, the fluidity of movement it creates, and the philosophies of the East for the use of dance. The fruits of this initiative will be presented to the public by way of a series of workshops, seminars, exhibitions, Virtual Reality (VR) video, performances, and other events.

