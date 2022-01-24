Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HK Dance Theatre Presents 'Art Education Theatre All About The Three Kingdoms'

pixeltracker

Performances are 25-27 February 2022.

Jan. 24, 2022  
HK Dance Theatre Presents 'Art Education Theatre All About The Three Kingdoms'

Art Education Theatre All About The Three Kingdoms is an art-for-all performance for people from all walks of life. The performance introduces three concepts of dance: form, inspiration and context, in a light-hearted and interactive manner.

Dancers will explore rhythm and movement to demonstrate the unlimited physical possibilities of the form. With the use of theatre props and costumes, audiences will be inspired to think beyond their imagination. Last but not least, excerpts from the dance drama Romance of the Three Kingdoms will be performed, which encourages the audience to reimagine the context of this marvelous classical novel.

Artistic Coordinator: Xie Yin

Performers: Dancers of Hong Kong Dance Company

Performances are 25-27 February 2022.

Learn more at https://www.hkdance.com/performances/AllAboutTheThreeKingdoms.


Related Articles View More China Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hadestown Wait For Me Unisex Tee
Hadestown Wait For Me Unisex Tee
Wicked Chistery Logo Dad Hat
Wicked Chistery Logo Dad Hat
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Mug
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Mug

More Hot Stories For You

  • Playlab Celebrates 50 Years Of New Australian Theatre In 2022
  • AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Cancels Performances In Brisbane Until Sunday 16 January
  • ORACLE in Brisbane Postponed
  • ORACLE Embark on an Australian Tour This Month