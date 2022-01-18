China National Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off 2022 Season at the National Center For Performing Arts

The China National Symphony Orchestra kicked off its 2022 season at the National Center for Performing Arts last week. The performance took place on Saturday, January 15 at 19:30 in the Concert Hall.

The concert was conducted by LI Xincao, Deputy Director and Principal Conductor of China National Symphony Orchestra, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Vice President of the China Musicians Association, professor and postgraduate tutor at the Department of Conducting, both of Central Conservatory of Music and China Conservatory of Music in Beijing.

LI used to study at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing and University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna, studying under XU Xin, ZHENG Xiaoying, LI Delun, YAN Liangkun, and Prof. L. Hager. Since 1999, he has been giving historic visiting performances around the world with the China National Symphony Orchestra, winning high praise from authoritative music critics of various countries. As the first Chinese conductor to raise his baton at the Vienna State Opera, he has been to five continents.

In 2000, LI was named one of the "100 young people who may influence China in the 21st century" by China Youth. In 2004, he was named as one of the top 10 winners of the "First China Youth Learning and Success Award" by the Communist Youth League Central Committee.

LI has served as chief conductor of theatrical performances on many national diplomatic occasions. In 2016, he conducted Enduring Memories of Hangzhou at the G20 Hangzhou Summit. In 2017, he conducted Sailing to the Future at the "BRICs Xiamen Summit". In 2018, he made a visit to North Korea with a delegation of Chinese artists. In 2019, he conducted Struggle, Chinese People, a large-scale music and dance epic staged in order to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC.

In the opera world, LI has conducted more than 30 classic operas including Mulan Poem, The Wilderness, Le Nozze di Figaro, Die Zauberflöte, Salome, Der Rosenkavalier, Madama Butterfly, Tosca, Turandot, Rigoletto, La Traviata, Aida, L'Elisir d'Amore, and Carmen.

Programme

Music: Bruch

Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor

Music: Beethoven

Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125

Learn more at https://en.chncpa.org/whatson/zdyc/202112/t20211216_239235.shtml.