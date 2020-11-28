China NCPA Orchestra and Chorus Presents Beethoven Concert
The concert takes place on December 18, 2020 at the Concert Hall of NCPA.
Conductor LU Jia will be leading the China NCPA Orchestra and Chorus to hold a concert with Beethoven for the 13th Anniversary of NCPA on Friday December 18, 2020.
Programme:
Beethoven
Fantasia for piano, choir and orchestra in C minor, Op. 80, "Choral Fantasy"
I. Adagio
II. Finale
Pianist: KONG Jianing
Presenter: China NCPA Chorus
Beethoven
Symphony No.9 in D minor, Op. 125, "Choral"
I. Allegro ma non troppo, un poco maestoso
II. Molto vivace
III. Adagio molto e cantabile-Andante moderato-Adagio
IV. Finale: Presto-Allegro
Soprano: ZHOU Xiaolin
Mezzo-Soprano: NIU Shasha
Tenor: XIAHOU Jinxu
Bass: GUAN Zhijing
Presenter: China NCPA Chorus
China NCPA Orchestra is the resident orchestra of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Beijing. Established in March 2010, the orchestra consists of highly accomplished musicians from around the world, who perform in more than a dozen opera productions presented by its home venue each year as well as in ballets and regular orchestral concerts in its own season. With a notably busy schedule, the young ensemble has fast established itself as one of the most adventurous and dynamic orchestras in the country. LU Jia took up the post of Chief Conductor in February 2012, succeeding CHEN Zuohuang, the current Conductor Laureate, NCPA's then Artistic Director of Music as well as a founder of the orchestra. In January 2017, upon CHEN Zuohuang's retirement, LU Jia started serving as NCPA's Artistic Director of Music and the NCPA Orchestra's Music Director.