China NCPA Orchestra and Chorus Presents Beethoven Concert

China NCPA Orchestra and Chorus will present a Beethoven concert. The concert takes place on December 18, 2020 at the Concert Hall of NCPA.

Conductor LU Jia will be leading the China NCPA Orchestra and Chorus to hold a concert with Beethoven for the 13th Anniversary of NCPA on Friday December 18, 2020.

Programme:

Beethoven

Fantasia for piano, choir and orchestra in C minor, Op. 80, "Choral Fantasy"

I. Adagio

II. Finale

Pianist: KONG Jianing

Presenter: China NCPA Chorus

Beethoven

Symphony No.9 in D minor, Op. 125, "Choral"

I. Allegro ma non troppo, un poco maestoso

II. Molto vivace

III. Adagio molto e cantabile-Andante moderato-Adagio

IV. Finale: Presto-Allegro

Soprano: ZHOU Xiaolin

Mezzo-Soprano: NIU Shasha

Tenor: XIAHOU Jinxu

Bass: GUAN Zhijing

Presenter: China NCPA Chorus

Learn more and book here.

China NCPA Orchestra is the resident orchestra of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Beijing. Established in March 2010, the orchestra consists of highly accomplished musicians from around the world, who perform in more than a dozen opera productions presented by its home venue each year as well as in ballets and regular orchestral concerts in its own season. With a notably busy schedule, the young ensemble has fast established itself as one of the most adventurous and dynamic orchestras in the country. LU Jia took up the post of Chief Conductor in February 2012, succeeding CHEN Zuohuang, the current Conductor Laureate, NCPA's then Artistic Director of Music as well as a founder of the orchestra. In January 2017, upon CHEN Zuohuang's retirement, LU Jia started serving as NCPA's Artistic Director of Music and the NCPA Orchestra's Music Director.

Shows View More China Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You