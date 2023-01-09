Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bruce Liu Plays Chopin With Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Next Month

The performance is on 16 February.

Jan. 09, 2023  
International award-winners Bruce Liu and Wilson Ng join forces with Hong Kong's own world-class Philharmonic, and let their spirits soar - in Chopin's radiant Second Piano Concerto and Elgar's epic First Symphony.

For latest details, please visit the official website of Hong Kong Arts Festival.

Programme:

ELGAR | Symphony no. 1

CHOPIN | Piano Concerto no. 2




