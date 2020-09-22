British Opera and Ballet Festival Launches in Beijing

The festival features screenings of The Nutcracker, Don Giovanni, and Mayerling, among others.

The British Opera and Ballet Festival kicked off last Friday with filmed live performances from London's Royal Opera House playing at Emperor Cinemas in Beijing, CGTN reports.

The event also showcases Matthew Bourne's two remakes, "Swan Lake" and "Romeo and Juliet."

The British Opera and Ballet Festival runs from September 18 to 27, as part of the popular live theater program New Live.

"These eight titles from two renowned British institutions are all new releases, most of which were recorded in 2019. And the latest was filmed this February," said Li Congzhou, CEO of ATW Culture. "The Chinese audience can watch these works almost simultaneously with their British counterparts."

