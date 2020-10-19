Beijing Music Festival Will Close With a Concert Featuring Five Young Musicians

The concert marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China Philharmonic Orchestra.

Beijing Music Festival will close on October 22 with a concert featuring five 20-year-old musicians, China Daily reports.

The concert will be conducted by Yu Long, and marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China Philharmonic Orchestra.

The concert was originally set for May, but was postponed due to the health crisis.

The young musicians, who were born the same year the orchestra was established, include violinists Yu Mingyue and Lin Ruifeng, cellist Ouyang Nana, pianist Ju Xiaofu and countertenor Liu Shen.

Read more on China Daily.

Learn more about the festival on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BeijingMusicFestival.

