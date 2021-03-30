Aurora Theatre Presents First Short Series CLOSE QUARTERS

Hong Kong theatre company, Aurora Theatre used the down time during the pandemic to go global and create the third volume of their C&C project titled COVID & Cigarettes.

As a spin-off of one of the COVID & Cigarettes episodes they will be presenting their first short series, Close Quarters. Starting April 1st they will release episodes of their series weekly on their YouTube channel. Check out the first episode on April 1st at 7pm HKT.

Thornhill Theatre Space will mark the occasion with a repeat showing of Aurora Theatre's COVID & Cigarettes episode that inspired the new series, Screens Apart by Ryan King. The showing will take place on April 1st at 7pm EST along with more information about how to tune into the new series Close Quarters all on Thornhill Theatre Space Facebook and YouTube.

Screens Apart tells the story of a locked-down couple who search for ways to avoid driving each other crazy.

Close Quarters, a series of six short episodes, we meet Greg and Samantha - a brand-new couple who have just moved in together when a total lockdown is announced across the city. Before they can learn to live with the virus, they must learn to live with each other.

Screens Apart & Close Quarters both star Nicole Garbellini and David Ogilvie and were written by Ryan King. Screens Apart was directed by LuLu Ward and Close Quarters was directed by Isabella So.