AMX By HARMAN Announces Two Limited-Time Promotions For Enova DVX 4K60 All-In-One Presentation Switchers

New "Trade-In to Trade-Up" and "Buy One, Get One" promotions enable customers to save on new equipment that enhances the conference room experience for remote participants as well as those in the room

NORTHRIDGE, Calif.-HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting and control systems, today announced new limited-time "Trade-In to Trade-Up" and "Buy One, Get One" promotions for the AMX Enova DVX 4K60 line, offering an incentive for customers to invest in the latest Enova DVX-2265-4K and DVX-3266-4K all-in-one presentation switchers at significant savings.

Released in 2020, the AMX Enova DVX-2265-4K and DVX-3266-4K all-in-one presentation switchers are unified audio, video and control devices that replace the need for numerous individual components in conference rooms and remote collaboration applications. Offering full 4K60 4:4:4 video support, advanced control capabilities and pristine audio quality, the AMX Enova DVX 4K60 line provides a true, all-in-one platform for seamless collaboration in a variety of in-person, remote and blended environments.

"Customers are looking at their facilities differently than they were last year," said Jamie Trader, Vice President of Video and Control, HARMAN Professional Solutions. "Re-introducing workers back into the office at a time when remote working is a dominant factor in productivity, there is heightened expectation on the physical meeting environment to not only facilitate blended participation, but to improve it. Right now, one thing's for certain: the need to create a seamless visual experience and optimize the acoustic performance of the meeting room for the benefit of remote meeting participants is higher than it's ever been. This is why the latest generation of Enova DVX 4K60 presentation switchers combine the best technologies from AMX, Crown, BSS and dbx. As the most capable and efficient room solution for environments supporting blended distance meetings, the new Enova DVX 4K60 Series ensures that rooms work for everyone in the meeting-local and remote. Combined with best-in-class pricing, the 'Trade-in to Trade-up' and 'Buy One, Get One' promotions make it more accessible and affordable than ever for customers to upgrade to the latest technology at a time most critical to them, as well as our partners."

The Trade-in to Trade-up promotion provides a discount on each AMX Enova DVX-2265-4K or DVX-3266-4K purchased and installed as a replacement for an eligible AMX, Crestron or Extron presentation switcher. Qualified trade-in products include AMX Enova DVX, Crestron DMPS and Extron DTP CrossPoint Series switchers.

The Buy One, Get One promotion provides a free TP Control App license with each eligible purchase of an AMX Enova DVX-2265-4K or DVX-3266-4K. The TP Control App transforms a tablet, mobile device or other customer-owned device into a fully functional user interface for controlling AMX system platforms.

Currently available in the EMEA, US, Canada, Central America and Mexico regions, these promotions are applicable to eligible purchases through December 31, 2020.

For complete promotion details, including region-specific eligibility requirements, please visit: https://www.amx.com/enova-dvx-4k60-sales-promotion-main. We also invite you to explore what's possible in the wide variety of applications HARMAN Professional Solutions supports and encourage you to join and discover our many live and on demand Learning Sessions, presented by some of the most knowledgeable experts in the industry.

