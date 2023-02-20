Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALL ABOUT THE THREE KINGDOMS Returns to Hong Kong Dance Company in March

Performances run 3-5 March 2023 at Auditorium, Sha Tin Town Hall.

Feb. 20, 2023  
Hong Kong Dance Company (HKDC) will stage the Art Education Theatre All About The Three Kingdoms from 3-5 March 2023 at Auditorium, Sha Tin Town Hall. Fusing Chinese literature and dance elements into education, the programme is excited to bring audience more excerpts from HKDC's original dance drama Romance of the Three Kingdoms. Be prepared to time travel back to the heroic era and immerse yourself in the magic of dance!

Gaining mastery of dance through years of practice, dancers convey the beauty of tradition in their rich and expressive movements.

Art Education Theatre All About The Three Kingdoms is a family-friendly performance for audiences of all ages. Through the show, which brings alive tales from Romance of the Three Kingdoms, audiences can gain deeper insights into arts appreciation. In excerpts from this great classic, we'll share the heartaches and tribulations of its heroes as they face troubled times.

Established in 1981, Hong Kong Dance Company (HKDC) was incorporated in 2001 as a charitable and non-profit-making institution, and is financially supported by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Our mission is to promote Chinese dance with contemporary artistic visions and Hong Kong character. Since its inception, the Company has staged over 200 productions, many of which have garnered wide popular and critical acclaim. Recent productions include The Legend of Mulan, Red Poppies, Spring Ritual·Eulogy, The Butterfly Lovers, Storm Clouds, L'Amour Immortel, Dream of the Past: Ancient Chinese Court Dances, Reveries of the Red Chamber, Chinese Hero: A Lone Exile, Vipassana, Lady White of West Lake, Tale of Three Cities, Waiting Heart, Liu Sanjie, Ode to the Silk Road, Dance of Strings, A Tale of the Southern Sky, Mazu the Sea Goddess, The Moon Opera, Shan Shui: An Ode to Nature, Nine Songs, Nezha: Untold Solitude and Myth of the Dancing Durumi, as well as Convergence, a culminating work created through a three-year interdisciplinary research study on Chinese dance and Chinese martial arts traditions.


As a cultural ambassador of Hong Kong, HKDC shares the city's unique artistic style with the world by touring to different cities around the globe, engaging local audiences and encouraging cultural exchange. In recent years, we have brought our award-winning productions to Lincoln Center in New York, The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Sony Centre in Toronto, The Concourse Theatre in Chatswood, Sydney, Southbank Centre in London and The Belarusian State Academic Musical Theatre in Minsk, among others.



