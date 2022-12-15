iO Theater Presents Improvised Shakespeare Next Month

iO Theater announced that the long-running and critically-acclaimed Improvised Shakespeare Company is returning to Chicago on January 13, 2023 with its hit show, Improvised Shakespeare Chicago. Improvised Shakespeare became a Chicago favorite when it began its run at the iO Theater in 2006, playing for more than 2100 performances. Improvised Shakespeare Chicago will play every Friday and Saturday night at 8 p.m.



Improvised Shakespeare Chicago is an evening of off-the-ruff comedy featuring the language and themes of William Shakespeare. Inspired by one audience suggestion (a title for a play that has yet to be written) the dazzling players create a brand-new Shakespearean masterpiece each night. Nothing has been planned out, rehearsed, or written. The dialogue is said for the first time, the characters are created on the fly, and if the audience is wondering where the story is going...so are the performers! Find out more at improvisedshakespeare.com



Tickets are $30 and on sale now at ioimprov.com.



"Even if Romeo & Juliet wasn't your thing in high school, you'll still laugh your butt off at this show," said Katie Caussin, Co-Artistic Director, iO Theater. "Improvised Shakespeare Chicago is unlike any of our other programming, and watching these talented performers execute the most incredible improv - in ridiculous Shakespeare-speak, no less - is some of the cleverest comedy I've ever seen."



The Improvised Shakespeare Company was founded in Chicago in 2005 where it ran to sold-out audiences at the iO Theatre for over a decade. The ISC performs regularly at The Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles and continues to entertain audiences around the globe. The ISC is currently performing at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., and will soon appear at SF Sketchfest in San Francisco in February, 2023.



The Chicago cast will include Brooke Breit, Mike Brunlieb, Joe Burton, Andy Carey, Bryan Duff, Erica Elam, Kiley Fitzgerald, Peter Gwinn, Mike Jimerson, Sayjal Joshi, Katie Klein, John Sabine, Kevin Sciretta, Blaine Swen (Founder), Zach Thompson, Ric Walker (Director) and Matt Young.