YippieFest 2019 Set for Aug 16-18

The third YIPPIE FEST, three days of theater, comedy, music and more will take place on the same traditional weekend celebrating the anniversary of the Woodstock Nation - August 16th-18th, 2019 - at the Prop THTR, 3502 North Elston Avenue in Chicago.

Over 70 acts, including comedy, drama, solo performance, stand-up comedians, music and independent film will participate in YIPPIE FEST on two stages. Favorites Rush Pearson, DB COMEDY, PS...BURLESQUE, and FAMOUS IN THE FUTURE, will be appearing, as well as bands like whitewolfsonicprincess, Mike Felten, The Remember Knots, and Ex Maquina.

Schedules, online ticket link, and act profiles are available on YIPPIEFEST.com. Tickets are also available at the door. One-day passes are $15 and a weekend pass is $20.

The founders of YIPPIE FEST are stoked to open the Prop Thtr doors to a new perception and performance happening on the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.





