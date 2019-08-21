YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU: THE MUSIC OF JUDY GARLAND Comes to the Raue Center

Raue Center For The Arts welcomes a tribute to the stage in 2019! Experience Melissa Minyard's "You Made Me Love You: The Music of Judy Garland" at 3 p.m. on September 8, 2019.

"Judy Garland was a legend who left one of the most memorable impressions on the world," says Raue Center Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "Come get to know her in an intimate space with another breathtaking talent this fall. Raue Center is proud to provide for artistry like this."

From "Les Miserables" on Broadway to performances around the world, Minyard has captured hearts with her amazing voice and intimate connection with her audience. Having starred opposite Tony Award winners Sutton Foster, Terrance Mann, Shuler Hensley and more, Minyard's breathtakingly beautiful voice and compelling storytelling brings the music of Judy Garland to life with a four-piece band.

Minyard "dominates from start to finish, with a crystalline voice" (Sarasota Herald-Tribune) and "...beautifully channels the spirit of Garland" (NYDailyNews.com) in this breathtaking tribute to a legendary performer!

Tickets to "You Made Me Love You: The Music of Judy Garland" start at $25 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





