YOU CAN'T FAKE THE FUNK: A JOURNEY THROUGH FUNK MUSIC To Take The Stage At Black Ensemble Theater

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Black Ensemble Theater continues its 50th Anniversary Season with the world premiere of You Can’t Fake the Funk: A Journey Through Funk Music, written and directed by Artistic Director Director Daryl D. Brooks.

Hop aboard the Mothership and take a groovy ride back to the era when Afros were high, bell-bottoms were tight, and the music was truly out of sight! You Can’t Fake the Funk: A Journey Through Funk Music is a high-energy, feel-good celebration of the sound that defined a generation. From Sly and the Family Stone to Parliament-Funkadelic to Earth, Wind & Fire, this electrifying production will have audiences dancing in the aisles and testifying to the unstoppable power of the Funk.

The cast is led by Dwight Neal (Dr. Funk) with an ensemble cast including: Vincent Jordan, Britt Edwards, Jaitee Thomas, Miciah Lathan, Jordan Taylor, Darrow Richmond, Darren Patin, Johnathon Lee and Brandon Lavell. The understudies are Blake Reasoner and Kentrell Dawson.

The creative team includes: Founder/CEO Jackie Taylor (producer), Artistic Director Daryl D. Brooks (director, writer), Robert Reddrick (music director), Qiana McNary (associate director), Robin DaSilva (vocal arranger), Christopher Chase Carter (choreographer), Denise Karchewski (lighting and set designer), Robert Kunh (Costume Designer), Sean Alverez (sound designer), and DJ Douglass (projection designer), Harrison Orneals (technical director), Kristi Martens (Equity stage manager), and Cat Andrade (Equity assistant stage manager).

The live band is: Music Director Robert Reddrick (drums), Adam Sherod (keys), Oscar Brown (guitar), Charles “Chip” DuBose (guitar), Walter Harrington (bass), Mark Allen Felton (sax), Corey Wilkes (trumpet), Bill McFarland (trombone), and Myron Cherry (drum understudy).

You Can’t Fake the Funk runs September 5-October 25, 2026, at the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. The press opening is Sunday, September 13, 2026, at 2:00pm.

Information and tickets are available at www.blackensemble.org, (773) 769-4451 and at the Black Ensemble Theater Box Office, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. Please note the new curtains times: Fridays at 7:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $69 (fees included). Valet parking is available for $15 (cash only).

Black Ensemble Theatre’s 5-Play Card is a digital ticket package unlike any other. At a cost of $280 (including fees), it offers a savings of $65 over regular ticket prices. One of the greatest perks of the 5-Play Card is its flexibility – use the five tickets any way you want! You can: bring five people to one show, treat yourself to five different shows, or use the 5-Play Card in any ticket number combination until all five tickets are spent.

The 5-Play Card is good for 18 months and becomes active immediately after purchasing. If you buy multiple 5-Play Card packages, please note that a maximum of five tickets can be redeemed on a single show date.



The 50th Anniversary Season continues with:

Jackie Taylor's The Other Cinderella

Written and directed by Founder & CEO Jackie Taylor

Music by Jackie Taylor and Michael Ward

December 12, 2026-January 24, 2027

Opening: Sunday, December 20, 2025

Jackie Taylor’s The Other Cinderella is a beloved Black Ensemble Theater classic that has delighted audiences for 50 years. This joyful African American version of the timeless fairy tale is filled with laughter, soul, and heart. In this story, Cinderella is from the projects, the Stepmamma works at the post office, the Fairygodmama hails from Jamaica, and the Brothers from the Hood keep the kingdom jumpin’!

Overflowing with show-stopping songs, vibrant dancing, and unforgettable characters, The Other Cinderella is a treasured family tradition, and the perfect way to close our 50th Anniversary Season, reminding us to embrace our greatness and follow our spirit!

Black Ensemble will continue with the Plays With A Purpose series for school groups, Black Playwrights Initiative, Soul of a Powerful Woman on June 7, 2026, the free summer outside concert series Fridays on the Green in August, and the annual Gala on October 15, 2026,

About Black Ensemble’s Free to Be Village

Construction is underway on the new Studio Theater, the second phase of the visionary Free to BE Village. This intimate space will nurture new work, emerging voices, innovative storytelling, and the next generation of talent. It represents a bold step forward as we continue expanding the artistic possibilities of Black Ensemble Theater.

The Studio Theater, housed on the second floor of the Black Ensemble Cultural Center at 4450 N. Clark St., will be transformed into a 3,150 sq. ft., 150-seat performance space, plus a dance studio/rehearsal room and a dressing room. The Studio Theater was the final project designed by the outstanding late architect John Morris. The Studio Theater will have flexiblility to accommodate at least eight stage and seating configurations and will feature state-of-the-art lighting and sound design.

The inaugural season for the Studio theater will be announced in September or October. It will offer much needed space for new and experimental works, including the works of the Black Playwrights Initiative. The Studio theater will also include musical as well as non-musical stage productions.

The architect is Morris Architects Planners; John Morris passed away in 2025. The construction administration phase by Seek Design. The contractor is Ujamaa Construction.

Funding for the project is generously provided by City of Chicago Community Development funds; Federal community project funds – Representative Jan Schakowsky and Representative Mike Quigley; Illinois Arts Council; Paul M. Angell Family Foundation; and the State of Illinois DCEO.

Black Ensemble Theater

Founded in 1976 by acclaimed producer, playwright, and actress Jackie Taylor, Black Ensemble Theater is the only African American theater on the culturally, racially, and ethnically diverse North Side in Uptown. Through its Educational Outreach Programs, Black Ensemble has served more than 10,000 young people. Its Four Play Season of Excellence has captivated audiences locally, nationally, and internationally with outstanding original musicals that entertain, uplift, and bridge cultural divides, reminding us that we are all one. Black Ensemble Theater has produced more than 100 productions and employed more than 5,000 artists.

The mission of the Black Ensemble Theater Company is to eradicate racism and its devastating effects upon society through the theater arts and community engagement. For more information on the Black Ensemble Theater Company, visit www.BlackEnsembleTheater.org or call 773-769-4451.

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