YIPPIE FEST to Return in Person This Month at The Den Theatre

YIPPIE FEST will return with its sixth annual "happening" of acts on stage for three days - August 19th to the 21st, 2022 - presenting theater, performance, music, short film and more live and in person again at The Den Theatre 1331 North Milwaukee, Chicago. YIPPIE FEST began in 2017 as an event inspired by the Abbie Hoffman Died for Our Sins Festival (1989-2016). YIPPIE FEST 2022 comes together for the first time since the pre-pandemic 2019 fest, and kept the spirit of the Fest alive by broadcasting the 2020 and 2021 festivals online.

This year has 8 bands on Friday including Chris Bock, Mike Felten Band, The Telepaths, The Rut, Tina and Paulette, Prallelicopter, Dark Room Men, and whitewolfsonicprincess.

Saturday and Sunday has 20 acts (theater, improv, standup, storytelling, sketch comedy, clowning, dance, and a radio show. Examples of some acts are Your Silent Partner, Parker & Shaw, El Bear, Northside/Southside Radio Players, The Ludlow Charlington Players, Amy Crider, Famous In The Future, Perceptual Motion, Inc., and First Day of School Comedy.

A detailed schedule is at www.yippiefest.com. The website has a link to buy tickets in advance or you can buy them at the door. It is $15 for all day passes and $25 for a weekend pass. (Attendees must provide proof of vaccination) Both let you come and go as you please. The founders of YIPPIE FEST are stoked to take on the SPIRIT LEGACY of the Yippie Party/Fest and bring back the celebration LIVE AND ON STAGE! YIPPIE! YIPPIE! YIPPIE!