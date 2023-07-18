YIPPIE FEST Returns To Lakeview, August 4- 6

YippieFest comes to the Lakeview Neighborhood, with proceeds to benefit Chicago's Howard Brown, Brave Space Alliance, and Greater Chicago Food Depository.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

YIPPIE FEST (Click Here) will return with its seventh annual “happening” of acts on stage for three days – August 4th thru the 6th, 2023 – presenting theater, performance, off-beat acts and more LIVE and IN PERSON  for the first time at the PRIDE ARTS CENTER, 4139 North Broadway, Chicago.

YIPPIE FEST began in 2017 as an event inspired by the Abbie Hoffman Died for Our Sins Festival, which was a Lakeview tradition from 1989 to 2016. And for the first time, YippieFest will donate proceeds to local charities Howard Brown, Brave Space Alliance, and Greater Chicago Food Depository.

The full schedule of 30+ acts is at Click Here. Audiences can stick around and see as many shows as they wish. We have plays, improv, sketch, music, standup and more..

The YippieFest website will also have a pre-sale of tickets for the festival. Day passes are $15 and a weekend pass is $30. The producers of YIPPIE FEST are stoked to take on the SPIRIT LEGACY of the Lakeview Neighborhood vibe and bring back the celebration of LIVE ON-STAGE variety! YIPPIE! YIPPIE! YIPPIE!




