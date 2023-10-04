Writers Theatre Presents Filament Theatre's Immersive FORTS! Build Your Own Adventure

Writers Theatre, under the leadership of Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma and Artistic Director Braden Abraham, has introduced FORTS! Build Your Own Adventure, Filament Theatre’s hit immersive play experience for families. FORTS! Build Your Own Adventure will be presented October 19-November 26, 2023 in the Gillian Theatre, 325 Tudor Court in Glencoe.

Enter a world of imagination and creation as Filament Theatre transforms Writers Theatre into an interactive play-space. Picture the Gillian Theatre as a giant living room filled with couches, cardboard boxes, sheets, clothesline and more. When participants enter, the lights come up on giant towers of boxes. First order of business---build a fort! Maybe it’s the tallest fort ever. Maybe it has a secret room. Maybe team up with other participants and make a giant super fort. Maybe make it cozy and curl up to have a chat. Maybe take a tour of someone else’s fort and make a friend. With new elements added throughout the experience and lights and sound that take participants from day to night and back again, the story is different every time.

Writers Theatre Director of Artistic Development Bobby Kennedy comments, “We are overjoyed to bring Filament Theatre’s FORTS! to Writers Theatre. Nestled as we are between a playground and a park, it has long been our wish for WT to also be a favorite destination of young people. Like all of our programming, FORTS! is an intimate theatrical experience—only this time the stage is yours and the storyteller is you. We cannot wait to see what new worlds our young audiences create when their imaginations and cardboard boxes collide.”

FORTS! plays on Saturdays at 10:30am, 1pm, and 3:30pm and Sundays at 11am and 1pm. The experience runs 60 minutes and is facilitated by two guides who are there to support the journey and make sure everyone has a great time and stays safe. Audiences are encouraged to arrive up to 15 minutes early to participate in pre-show activities. All participants should wear appropriate socks or bring slippers.

Tickets, priced $20, are now on sale at Writers Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe; 847-242-6000; www.writerstheatre.org. One adult is able to bring up to three children. If more than three children are attending, additional adult tickets are required. Children cannot attend alone. For purchases greater than 16 tickets, contact the Box Office at 847-242-6000 for a group sale. Private buyouts and birthday parties are also available for booking through the Box Office.

For teachers and administrators looking for a one-of-a-kind field trip opportunity for their students, weekday experiences are available for grades pre-K and up. Students will have a blast playing together and connecting outside of the traditional classroom environment through creative play, teamwork, and exploration. Field trips run Tuesday-Thursday, October 24th-November 16th at 10am and 12pm. There is a capacity of 35 people including adults. There must be 1 adult for every 6 students. A ratio of 1:5 is recommended for younger ages. Contact education@writerstheatre.org for more information.

Forts aren’t just for kids! A limited number of FORTS! Adult Nights exclusively for those age 21 and over will be held on Fridays, November 3, 10 and 17 at 7:30pm. At these select evening performances, grownups can grab a drink at the Writers Theatre bar and rediscover their inner child. Tickets, priced $20, are available at Writers Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe; 847-242-6000; www.writerstheatre.org.