World Premiere of MALAPERT LOVE to be Presented by The Artistic Home in November

The Artistic Home will present the world premiere of Siah Berlatsky's Shakespeare-inspired, gender-bending romantic comedy Malapert Love, developed as part of the company's Summer on the Patio series. Directed by ensemble member Julian Hester*, Malapert Love will play November 5 - December 11, 2022 at The Den Theatre's Upstairs Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. The press opening is Thursday, November 10 at 8 pm.

The cast includes ensemble members Karla Corona*, Ernest Henton* and Frank Nall* with Grant Carriker, Declan Collins, Emilie Rose Danno, Luke Steadwell and Jenna Steege.

Malapert Love is a modern response to the tropes, style and structure of Shakespeare's comedies. It follows the tangled and farcical action of a group of people who have all fallen in love with the wrong person.

Comments Playwright Siah Berlatsky, "My writing is very inspired by my experience of gender and sexuality. When I first started writing this play, I was about halfway through high school, and intensely aware of the pressures which were starting to be applied to me surrounding gender and sexuality. The ideas and 'rules' about relationships and identity which were beginning to take more solid shape in those around felt strange, and in many ways comical. Fundamentally, this piece is a rebellion against taking heteronormative society too seriously. In writing it, I hoped to free myself through laughter."

The production team includes Kevin Hagan+ (Scenic Designer) Russell Yost (Costume Design), Mike McShane (Lighting Design), Petter Wahlback+ (Sound Designer), Randy Rozler (Properties Design), David Blixt (Fight Choreography), Tom McNelis (Technical Director) and Rebecca Gilman (Stage Manager).

COVID safety: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

*Denotes The Artistic Home ensemble members +Denotes The Artistic Home artistic associates

Title: Malapert Love

Playwright: Siah Berlatsky

Director: Julian Hester*

Cast (in alphabetical order): Grant Carriker (Montoya), Declan Collins (Skip), Karla Corona* (Gabriella), Emilie Rose Danno (Esperanza), Ernest Henton* (Molyneux), Frank Nall* (Phischbreath), Luke Steadwell (Bandit, Musician, Servant) and Jenna Steege (Lorca).

Understudies: Ashayla Calvin and Joan Priester.

Location: The Den Theatre's Upstairs Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Dates: Previews: Saturday, November 5 at 8 pm, Sunday, November 6 at 3 pm and Wednesday, November 9 at 8 pm

Press opening: Thursday, November 10 at 8 pm

Regular run: Friday, November 11 - Sunday, December 11, 2022

Curtain Times: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm; Sundays at 3 pm. Please note: there will not be a performance on Thursday, November 24 (Thanksgiving).

Tickets: Previews $15. Regular run $35. Students/seniors $15. Tickets are now on sale at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

About the Artists

Siah Berlatsky (Playwright) is an author, actor and director in Chicago. She has worked with Cabinet of Curiosity, Lookingglass Theatre, Chicago Youth Shakespeare, Citadel Theatre, and more. She is proud to present the debut of her first full-length play with Artistic Home, after directing its workshop process for their Summer on the Patio series.

Julian Hester (Director) is an Equity Jeff Nominated and SAG Award winning actor and director based in Chicago. He most recently directed Artistic Home's production of The Pavilion, also at The Den Theatre. He can currently be seen on Power Book IV: Force. Other film and TV credits include a recurring role on Chicago Fire/Med/PD, the Amazon feature King Rat and Netflix film Trial of the Chicago 7. Theatre credits include work with Northlight, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Writers Theatre, Windy City Playhouse, Raven Theatre, Chicago Dramatists and The Artistic Home, where he has been a company member since 2014. He is a proud peacock represented by Paonessa Talent Agency.

About The Artistic Home

The Artistic Home creates theatre that explores and celebrates the truth within us. Through extraordinary acting, we seek to ignite an audience's imagination, to reach deep into the primal to send tremors through the intellect, to give birth to unforgettable moments by working in an intimate space, to touch audiences who are increasingly distanced from human contact. We readdress the classics and explore new works with passion. We give artists a home where they can shape, develop and strengthen their artistic voice.