Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Best Choreography (Resident Equity)
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille - SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Best Choreography (Resident Non-Equity)
Alana Stephens - MAMMA MIA! - Golden Ticket Productions
Best Costume Design (Resident Equity)
Gabriella Slade - SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Best Costume Design (Resident Non-Equity)
Patty Halijian - SHREK - St James Theatre
Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Resident Equity)
Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage - SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Resident Non-Equity)
Joe Pope - MAMMA MIA! - Golden Ticket Productions
Best Direction of a Play (Resident Equity)
Barbara Gaines - HAMLET - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Best Direction of a Play (Resident Non-Equity)
Craig Gustafson - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Stage Coach Players
Best Ensemble of a Musical (Resident Equity)
SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Best Ensemble of a Musical (Resident Non-Equity)
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Wheaton Drama Community Theatre
Best Lighting Design (Resident Equity)
Tim Deiling - SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Best Lighting Design (Resident Non-Equity)
Jim Van De Velde - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Wheaton Drama Community Theatre
Best Musical Direction (Resident Equity)
Roberta Duchak and Joe Beighton - SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Best Musical Direction (Resident Non-Equity)
Ethan Kohring - MAMMA MIA! - Golden Ticket Productions
Best Performer in a Musical or Revue (Resident Equity)
Nat Zegree - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Marriott Theatre
Best Performer in a Musical or Revue (Resident Non-Equity)
Anne Arza - MAMMA MIA! - Golden Ticket Productions
Best Performer in a Play (Resident Equity)
Bri Sudia - OSLO - TimeLine Theatre Company
Best Performer in a Play (Resident Non-Equity)
Lisa Dawn - AS YOU LIKE IT - Bard in the Burbs
Best Performer in a Touring Production
Becky Gulsvig - COME FROM AWAY
Best Scenic Design (Resident Equity)
Peter J. Davison - WEST SIDE STORY - Lyric Opera of Chicago
Best Scenic Design (Resident Non-Equity)
Michael Boyna - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Wheaton Drama Community Theatre
Best Sound Design (Resident Equity)
Lindsay Jones - HAMLET - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Best Sound Design (Resident Non-Equity)
Matthew Chase - MAMMA MIA! - Golden Ticket Productions
