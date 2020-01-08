Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography (Resident Equity)

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille - SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Best Choreography (Resident Non-Equity)

Alana Stephens - MAMMA MIA! - Golden Ticket Productions

Best Costume Design (Resident Equity)

Gabriella Slade - SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Best Costume Design (Resident Non-Equity)

Patty Halijian - SHREK - St James Theatre

Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Resident Equity)

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage - SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Resident Non-Equity)

Joe Pope - MAMMA MIA! - Golden Ticket Productions

Best Direction of a Play (Resident Equity)

Barbara Gaines - HAMLET - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Best Direction of a Play (Resident Non-Equity)

Craig Gustafson - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Stage Coach Players

Best Ensemble of a Musical (Resident Equity)

SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Best Ensemble of a Musical (Resident Non-Equity)

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Wheaton Drama Community Theatre

Best Lighting Design (Resident Equity)

Tim Deiling - SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Best Lighting Design (Resident Non-Equity)

Jim Van De Velde - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Wheaton Drama Community Theatre

Best Musical Direction (Resident Equity)

Roberta Duchak and Joe Beighton - SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Best Musical Direction (Resident Non-Equity)

Ethan Kohring - MAMMA MIA! - Golden Ticket Productions

Best Performer in a Musical or Revue (Resident Equity)

Nat Zegree - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Marriott Theatre

Best Performer in a Musical or Revue (Resident Non-Equity)

Anne Arza - MAMMA MIA! - Golden Ticket Productions

Best Performer in a Play (Resident Equity)

Bri Sudia - OSLO - TimeLine Theatre Company

Best Performer in a Play (Resident Non-Equity)

Lisa Dawn - AS YOU LIKE IT - Bard in the Burbs

Best Performer in a Touring Production

Becky Gulsvig - COME FROM AWAY

Best Scenic Design (Resident Equity)

Peter J. Davison - WEST SIDE STORY - Lyric Opera of Chicago

Best Scenic Design (Resident Non-Equity)

Michael Boyna - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Wheaton Drama Community Theatre

Best Sound Design (Resident Equity)

Lindsay Jones - HAMLET - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Best Sound Design (Resident Non-Equity)

Matthew Chase - MAMMA MIA! - Golden Ticket Productions

