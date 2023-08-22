Winifred Haun & Dancers Presents 25th MOONSTONE SEASON GALA in October

Winifred Haun & Dancers will present a special, intimate Gala celebrating it's 25th Moonstone Season on October 13 at the 21c Museum Hotel in Chicago. The event will feature a performance in the Main Gallery, buffet dinner, wine & champagne, and dancing.

The performance will be approximately 35 minutes and feature three works: excerpts of the Company's newest, acclaimed group work, When day comes, featuring Crystal Gurrola and Julia Schaeffer in the lead roles; Everything You Just Said, Winifred Haun's latest duet; and Bento, performed by dancers from the Company's new 3rd Coast Contemporary Dance program.

Summary:

Winifred Haun & Dancers

25th Moonstone Season Celebration Gala

Friday, October 13 - 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Location: 21c Museum Hotel, 55 E. Ontario, Chicago, IL

Tickets:

$500 per person

$2,000 Table of 4

$4,000 Table of 8

$10,000 Gala Sponsor

Ticket Link: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/winifredhaundancers/event/25thmoonstoneseasongala/

Winifred Haun & Dancers concludes a year long celebration of its 25th Moonstone Season with this special first time Gala. The Company's 25th Moonstone Season included a series of highly acclaimed events elevating the Company's 25 years of creating and presenting award winning, innovative dances and dance events. The Company continues to expand its mission to illuminate and elevate diverse artists, audiences, and global themes.

The gem Moonstone is a perfect metaphor for WH&D's 25th Season, because it represents light, hope, and new beginnings. The Moonstone is also associated with inner clarity, femininity, and cyclical change.

More details can be found on the Company's website: Click Here.