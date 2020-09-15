Winifred Haun & Dancers Announces 2020/21 Season

The season begins on Sunday, October 4 at 4:00pm.

Winifred Haun & Dancers will present a full artistic season for 2020|21. After successfully pivoting and creating a series of high quality online dance events during the Spring and Summer of 2020, the Company will continue to provide creative, inspiring, and safe dance events for it's audiences and the general public for the Fall of 2020 and beyond.





On Sunday, October 4 at 4:00pm, the Company will premiere a new site

specific work, Steps in the Garden: Dance at Cheney Mansion. Choreographed by Winifred Haun, the work will be presented for a Live Audience, and then presented again as a Live Stream on October 17. Steps in the Garden will be presented entirely outdoors and designed for the unique garden path and spaces found outside Oak Park's Cheney Mansion. The work will be for six Company dancers, who will also contribute to the choreographic process. Local composer Barry Bennett will provide live musical accompaniment. This event is presented in partnership with the Park District of Oak Park, and has been approved by the Oak Park Dept. of Public Health. More Info & Ticket link:



https://tinyurl.com/y4t2zc7w





On Saturday, October 24 at 5:00pm, the Company will present the sixth Wine with Wini event. Presented on Zoom, this one will focus on Steps in the Garden, and how movement was developed and created for the Cheney Mansion garden. The event will start with a short video that includes rehearsal footage, as well as footage from the premiere. Attendees will have the opportunity to see how the work's themes were developed and evolved, and they'll have the opportunity to ask questions of the artists who performed the work. Wine with Wini events are BYOW, they are only 20 minutes, and they are Pay-What-You-Can.



Sign-up link: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4704455





Beginning on Tuesday, September 15, Winifred Haun & Dancers will offer a 14 week series of Beginning Modern Dance classes. Classes will be taught on Zoom on Tuesdays at 6:00pm. Taught on Zoom, these popular classes are Pay-What-You-Can. (Participants will receive a Zoom link after registration.) Artistic Director, Winifred Haun teaches the class and it is perfect for adults or teens who've never taken a Modern dance class before, or for those who like a slower class. The pace is slow, with simple easy-to-follow movements.



Registration link: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4692586







In February of 2021, Winifred Haun & Dancers presents Light in Winter Returns: Dance & Music at Unity Temple. Created in collaboration with Renee Baker's Chicago Modern Orchestra Project, Light in Winter will explore the geometric and magical spaces of Unity Temple. This event will be presented as a Live Stream.



Ticket link: available in October





Included in the Company's Season will also be a series of Dance Workshops for children and teens at Legere Dance Centre, modern dance classes taught on Zoom from Unity Temple, and a Dance Residency in Maywood, IL.





Summary of Events, Dates, & Links:



Sunday, October 4 at 4:00pm



Steps in the Garden: Dance at Unity Temple - Live PERFORMANCE



Tickets: $35, Oak Park Residents / $44, non-residents



Ticket Link:



https://www.amilia.com/store/en/park-district-of-oak-park/shop/programs/53540?subCategoryIds=2908074







Saturday, October 17 at 5:00pm



Steps in the Garden: Dance at Unity Temple - Live STREAM



Tickets: $15, Oak Park Residents / $20, non-residents



Ticket Link:



https://www.amilia.com/store/en/park-district-of-oak-park/shop/programs/53540?subCategoryIds=2908074





Saturday, October 24 at 5:00pm



Wine with Wini on Zoom



BYOW (Bring Your Own Wine)



Tickets: Pay-What-You-Can ($0 to $40)



Sign-up link: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4704455





Tuesdays, September 15 to December 15 at 6:00pm



Beginning Modern Dance with Winifred Haun on Zoom



Tickets: Pay-What-You-Can ($0 to $20 per class)



Register here for the Zoom link:



https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4692586





February 2021 (date TBA)Light in Winter Returns: Dance & Music at Unity



Temple



Live Performance & Live Stream



Tickets: available in October









More info can be found on the Company's new website: www.WinifredHaun.org

