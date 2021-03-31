Win the Chance to See The Texas Tenors Perform Live at McAninch Arts Center's Belushi Performance Hall

The Texas Tenors will return to the McAninch Arts Center's (MAC) Belushi Performance Hall stage for a live broadcast one night only, 7 p.m., Sunday, April 11.

In celebration of the Tenors' return, the College of DuPage Foundation in partnership with the MAC is auctioning off the chance for one lucky couple to win the exclusive VIP opportunity to experience that performance live and in person as audience members. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for anyone who loves The Texas Tenors or is hungering for the opportunity for the live in-person theater experience," says MAC director Diana Martinez.

Bids are being accepted now at textenors.givesmart.com. Opening bid: $250. Increments: $25. Deadline for submitting bids is 5 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021. Winner must agree to all COVID-19 safety measures including a screening process upon arrival and wearing a mask at all times while at the MAC.

The Texas Tenors are the most successful music group and third- highest selling artist in the history of NBC's "America's Got Talent!" Their PBS special, "You Should Dream," won three Emmy Awards. Their second special, "Rise," premiered in September 2017 and was released in conjunction with their studio album of the same name, which peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Classical charts and No. 22 overall. This album was followed by "A Collection of Broadway and American Classics," which debuted in August 2018 at No.1 on the Billboard Classical Chart. The Tenors new album, "Outside The Lines," comes out this May. Tickets to the virtual, live streamed April 11, 2021 performance are $50 per household. For tickets, visit AttheMAC.org.

The Texas Tenors appearance at the MAC is supported by the Arts Midwest Touring Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from the State of Illinois and the Crane Group.