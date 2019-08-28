Wilmette's Actors Training Center Receives Illinois Theatre Association's Highest Award

Actors Training Center (ATC) of Wilmette received the Award of Honor from the Illinois Theatre Association (ITA) at ITA's Red Carpet Gala, this past Saturday, Aug. 24 at Drury Lane Theater, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook. Each year the Illinois Theatre Association recognizes both individuals and organizations for their significant contributions of promoting quality theatre throughout the state of Illinois. Recipients are nominated by the Illinois theatre community, approved by ITA's divisional representatives, and accepted by ITA's Board of Directors. This year, ITA awarded its highest honor to Actors Training Center for its educational contribution to the Chicago theatre community.

Illinois Theatre Association President and Harper College's Associate Professor of Theatre Kevin Long nominated Actors Training Center for the award and presented it to the organization Saturday night. He spoke of the impressive history of ATC mentioning alum have went on to be included in theatre national tours, on Broadway, on Netflix and Amazon. They have also won Golden Globes and Emmy Awards. Long said, "ATC provides the highest quality professional training for actors who choose to take classes at ATC. Not only is the training incredible, but what separates ATC from other places is that ACT is such a welcoming and supportive professional training program. The atmosphere you have created truly helps any actor that steps through your doors to produce the best work possible."

Founder of Actors Training Center Carole Dibo took to the stage and accepted the award thanking the Illinois Theatre Association and saying, "It is true that we "train to work," but we do it with a keen eye to the young actor and what their needs are. We create a safe place for them to be and celebrate themselves. When they walk through our doors there are no "cheerleaders" or football players" or "geeks" we encourage and expect them to just be themselves because when the industry comes looking for them they must be there." Dibo continued, "ATC encourages "being" not "acting" and that is a huge responsibility for those of us that work with young actors. Our teachers are industry professionals, actors, directors and casting directors all who share our vision and who teach with a professional eye and compassion. ATC students make lifelong friends as well as professional contacts"

Dibo was joined at the Red Carpet Gala by Actors Training Center board members and staff including Board President Bonnie Schoenberg and Studio Director Becky Blomgren.

Actors Training Center will be celebrating again this fall at its annual fundraiser, Money for Funny, Music for Free, Saturday, Nov. 3 at Viper Alley, 275 Parkway Dr. in Lincolnshire. The fundraiser, perfect for the whole family, benefits ATC's Scholarship Fund and Building Fund. The master of ceremonies for the special event is comedian and Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival producer Tim Sozsko+. The night of laughs and music supporting ATC includes an open bar and hors d'oeuvres, silent and live auctions with a variety of items to bid on from VIP trips, including airfare and hotel, to New York City or Los Angeles to exciting Chicago Theatre combination packages and top notch entertainment from writer, performer, artist, and pro-wrestling commentator Sarah Shockey, Second City alum and actor Ben Kass, writer and improviser Erin Goldsmith, pianist and performer Kevan Eftekhari and Wanda the Performance Queen. Tickets for Money for Funny, Music for Free go on sale Wednesday, Sept, 18

