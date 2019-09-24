Wilmette's Actors Training Center Announces Fall Fundraiser

Actors Training Center (ATC) will host its annual fall fundraiser, Money for Funny, Music for Free, Sunday, Nov. 3 from 6 - 9 p.m. at Viper Alley, 275 Parkway Dr., in Lincolnshire. This family friendly comedy and musical event will benefit ATC's Scholarship Fund and Building Fund. This year's Master of Ceremony is the comedian and Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival Producer Tim Soszko+. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10:00 a.m. and are $150 each for adults and $75 for attendees 18 years old and younger.

Money for Funny, Music for Free is an opportunity for the community to support ATC via an event that represents the organization that has served as a launching pad for several successful entertainers, most recently Rachel Brosnahan, who received an Emmy for her lead role in Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." It is a night celebrating ATC with entertainment and comedy suitable for all ages. The fundraiser will offer an open bar and hors d'oeuvres and dinner, with both a raffle and live auctions including a "Wicked" weekend in New York City with airfare, hotel, dinner and producer tickets and backstage passes to the musical Wicked; a Chicago weekend package with tickets to a Chicago theater production, a beautiful escape to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and much more.

"Everyone at Actors Training Center looks forward to this event all year long," said Founder and Executive Director Carole Dibo. "All proceeds go to the Scholarship Fund and the Building Fund, so guests know that every dime they give goes right back to ATC. We hope ATC's students, alum, friends and family, as well as, new guests come out to experience this one of a kind special event."

Money for Funny, Music for Free will be packed with music and laughs from the Actors Training Center Comedy Troupe, led by Soszko, and a wide variety of comedians, actors, musicians and even a drag queen including writer, performer, artist and pro-wrestling commentator Sarah Shockey, Second City alum and actor Ben Kass, writer and improviser Erin Goldsmith, pianist and performer Kevan Eftekhari and SADHAUS Performance Art Collective founder Wanda the Performance Queen+.

+ connotes Actors Training Center staff and/or student

The Actors Training Center's mission is to provide all students with a creative outlet and a welcoming professional space, making industry-grade training accessible to any student kindergarten through adult.

Actors Training Center fosters a healthy communication between instructor and student, which gives actors the capacity to audition and work at the professional level with confidence. ATC was recently awarded Illinois Theatre Association's 2019 Award of Honor for the center's valuable contributions to the theater community.

Actors Training Center (ATC) will host its annual fall fundraiser, Money for Funny, Music for Free, Sunday, Nov. 3 from 6 - 9 p.m. at Viper Alley, 275 Parkway Dr., in Lincolnshire. This family friendly comedy and musical event will benefit ATC's Scholarship Fund and Building Fund. This year's Master of Ceremony is the comedian and Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival Producer Tim Soszko+. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10:00 a.m. and are $150 each for adults and $75 for attendees 18 years old and younger





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You