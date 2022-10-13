Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

William Ferris Chorale 2022-23 Season

In the 2022-2023 season they celebrate this idea of patterns, of detail, of movement – the vision of contemporary vocal music and living composers in Chicago.

Oct. 13, 2022  

As the WFC enters its 50th Anniversary season, we celebrate the idea of Movement. Movement, as an idea, exists throughout music in a myriad of ways: momentum, tempo, change, renewal, phrasing. In the 2022-2023 season they celebrate this idea of patterns, of detail, of movement - the vision of contemporary vocal music and living composers in Chicago for the last 50 years.

Spiraling Ecstatically:

December 2, 2022 - Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Lakeview - 7:30pm

December 3, 2022

Grace Episcopal Church, Oak Park - 3:00pm

Anchored by James Primrosch's Spiraling Ecstatically, this concert lives in the joy and expectation of the holiday season. You'll hear recently composed works by Roderick Williams, Alison Willis, and Ken Burton. You'll hear music by well known contemporary composers including Augusta Read Thomas, Morten Lauridsen, Rihards Dubra, and Thomas Jennefelt. And we will celebrate the William Ferris Chorale's legacy of commissioning new music with reprisals of music written for the Chorale by Edward McKenna, Ned Rorem, and William Ferris.

Patterns:

Friday, March 10, 2023 - Grace Place Chicago, Printer's Row - 7:30pm

In this concert, we explore different patterns and the ways in which composers use them. This concert features a reprise of our lauded 2022 performance of Wally Gunn's The Ascendant. In addition, works by Missy Mazzoli and Caleb Burhans will be featured. Finally, two movements of Caroline Shaw's Pulitzer-prize winning Partita will be featured.

Hear. Here.

May 5, 2023 - Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Lakeview - 7:30pm

May 7, 2023 - Wicker Park Lutheran Church, Wicker Park - 3:00pm

In this concert, we hear one of the oldest works the William Ferris Chorale has ever performed, John Sheppard's Tudor masterpiece In Media Vita. This concert explores how different living composers interact with and draw inspiration from historic musical styles. A new commission by Kile Smith responds to Sheppard's work. We will also hear music based on Renaissance models by Francisco Coll, Cecilia McDowell, and Sven-David Sandström. Works by Paul French and Joanne Metcalf round out this unique concert.

The William Ferris Chorale brings Chicago audiences new and unexpected choral music in programs highlighting music written by living composers. Exploring and experiencing new music with our artists and audience opens us all to new ideas, new sounds, and new voices; and this brings the 50-year long legacy of founder William Ferris to audiences throughout the region.

Tickets on sale as of October 1, 2022. Visit www.williamferrischorale.org for more information.


