Wildly Successful VAN GOGH FOR ALL Interactive Exhibit Returns August 15

Step into the 19th-century genius of Vincent van Gogh's incredible works this Summer as the exhibit that took Chicago by storm and "Starry Night" travels back into town for a limited-time. Popping up at an all-new location on the bustling Magnificent Mile on the corner of Michigan and Wacker at 333 N. Michigan Ave., the experiential homage is dubbed Van Gogh for All and will be open to the public Sunday, August 15 through Sunday, September 26.

Curious learners of all ages will be fascinated by the exhibit's deep dive into some of the beloved artist's most famous works, his creative process and personal struggles in an out-of-this-world, interactive way. Incorporating modern technology and vast opportunities for participatory learning, admission to the exhibit is $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 12 and under, available for purchase online.. The immersive exhibit will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is proudly produced and designed by the Dolores Kohl Education Foundation, in collaboration with Luci, and fabricated by Ravenswood Studios.

Painting a whole new picture on the world's most famous creative, the Instagrammable experience is focused primarily on Van Gogh's work from his time spent in Arles, Saint Rémy, and Auvers sur Oise. Exhibit explorers will become a part of the landscape themselves by stepping into many of his works to learn in a whole new way, from discovering Van Gogh's bedroom from a fresh perspective, capturing a video of themselves flying through the Starry Night or animating a larger-than-life 12-foot-wide interactive rendition of that same iconic painting. Guests will be able to take a step behind the shutters of his iconic Yellow House and walk through a recreation of his studio. Visitors are invited to discover the artist within themselves by creating their own still-life or self-portrait, to be framed alongside Van Gogh's own work. The exhibit will encapsulate the painter's most famous landscapes to both engage the senses and spark creativity in visitors of all ages.

Prior to the pandemic, Van Gogh for All was installed at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston to both critical and public acclaim, welcoming more than 175,000 visitors of all ages, making the exhibit the second-most-visited in the Museum's history. After a hugely successful first engagement, the exhibit travelled to art museums around the country and now returns as hands-on experiences can be conducted in a safe, socially distanced manner.

"Now more than ever we are honored to be able to offer art lovers and adventure-seekers a unique opportunity to explore and learn about this iconic creator in a fun, inventive way," said Dolores Kohl, President and CEO of the Dolores Kohl Education Foundation. "After so much time spent learning and engaging from behind a computer screen at home, we are delighted to offer an interactive way, accessible to everyone, to help us all connect in culture once again."

Van Gogh for All will be open to guests seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 12 and under. To learn more about the exhibit or purchase tickets, please visit https://vangoghforall.org.