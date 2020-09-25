Weekend's Performances Canceled For FANNIE LOU HAMER, SPEAK ON IT!

Performances are scheduled to resume on Thursday, October 1.

Goodman Theatre cancels this weekend's engagement of Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It!, including performances at Indian Boundary Park (tonight at 6pm) and Portage Park (tomorrow, September 26, at 3pm).

The cancellation follows a potential COVID-19 exposure to the company, and allows time for proper assessment of the circumstances and appropriate testing per established protocols. Performances are scheduled to resume on Thursday, October 1 at 6pm at Austin Town Hall (5610 W. Lake).

"Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It! is an unprecedented production in a moment when concern for the health and safety of our artists, staff and audiences has never been greater," said Goodman Theatre Executive Director Roche Schulfer. "Canceling this weekend's performances was a responsible decision made in an abundance of caution in effort to fully explore the situation and, ultimately, resume performances with confidence. We and our friends at the Chicago Park District appreciate our audiences' patience and understanding as we move through these unchartered circumstances."

A list of dates, park locations, safety precautions and more are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/SpeakOnit

Civil rights anthems, powerful spirituals and more take center stage in Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It! by Cheryl L. West. Inspired by the life of the eponymous civil and voting rights activist, this passionate, immersive call-to-action and electrifying rally cry defines what it means to be a true revolutionary. This FREE three-week, socially-distanced outdoor engagement in collaboration with the Chicago Park District is directed by Goodman Resident Artistic Associate Henry Godinez. Chicago favorite E. Faye Butler appears in the title role, together with musician Felton Offard. Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It! Is adapted from Fannie-West's Goodman co-commission (with Seattle Repertory Theater) that was developed in the 2019 New Stages Festival and will appear as part of the Goodman's upcoming 2021 Season (dates TBA).

