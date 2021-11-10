WHO'S HOLIDAY! Will Be Performed by Theater Wit Beginning This Month

Theater Wit, Chicago's "smart art" theater, is ready to place a bold, brassy star atop Chicago's holiday entertainment tree with the Chicago premiere of Who's Holiday!, about a booze-guzzling, cigarette-smoking, adult Cindy Lou Who reminiscing about the night she first met The Grinch, November 26-December 26, 2021.

Theater Wit's new seasonal comedy, written by Matthew Lombardo, directed by Christopher Pazdernik, and starring Chicago favorite Veronica Garza as a 40-something Cindy Lou Who, is a wildly funny, yet heartfelt adults-only comedy about the twisted turn of events her life took after her Christmas Eve encounter with a green furry outcast attempting to burgle Whoville of its holiday cheer.

Who's Holiday! arrives in Chicago not without controversy. In 2017, Lombardo was locked in a legal battle with Dr. Seuss Enterprises over accusations of copyright infringement, delaying the play's New York premiere for nearly a year. Ultimately, a U.S. District Court ruled in Lombardo's favor, citing his depiction of an adult Cindy Lou Who living in a beat-up trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit as "fair use."

Freed of litigious red tape, Who's Holiday! went on to be hailed "brassy, very funny...a raunchy riff on Dr. Seuss's yuletide tale" (New York Times) that "dares to be as tasteless as possible while replicating Seuss's trademark rhythms" (Time Out New York).

Now Cindy Lou Who is parking her mobile home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, ready to deliver a hilarious new, adults-only alternative to the usual holiday seasonal treacle.

Tickets to Who's Holiday! are $20-$35, and are on sale now at TheaterWit.org or by calling the Theater Wit box office, (773) 975-8150.

Previews of Who's Holiday! are Friday, November 26 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, November 27 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, November 28 at 3 p.m.

Press opening is Monday, November 29 at 7 p.m.

Regular performances are Friday, December 3 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 4 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Sunday, December 5 at 3 p.m.; Thursday, December 9 at 7 p.m.; Friday, December 10 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Sunday, December 12 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Wednesday, December 15 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, December 16 at 7 p.m.; Friday, December 17 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, December 18 at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Sunday, December 19 at 7 p.m.; Tuesday, December 21 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, December 22 at 7 p.m., Thursday, December 23 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, December 26 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Theater Wit is located at 1229 N. Belmont Ave., in the Belmont Theatre District in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

Note: Everyone (including audience members) at Theater Wit is required to be vaccinated to enter the building. Each audience member over 11 years of age must show proof of vaccination at the door for admittance. Electronic photos and copies are acceptable. If you are unable to be vaccinated for any reason, you may show negative results from a PCR test for COVID-19 administered in the last 48 hours as an alternative. Unvaccinated patrons must remain masked for the duration of their visit. Visit TheaterWit.org for more details.