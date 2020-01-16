WHERE AM I GOING? Featuring Sierra White is Coming to Raue Center

Raue Center For The Arts has announced "Where Am I Going?" featuring Chicago cabaret artist and Williams Street Repertory favorite, Sierra White. Experience an intimate night of music and storytelling at 8 p.m. on February 7, 2020.

"We are so lucky to welcome a rising stars from the Chicago cabaret scene to Raue Center for a full evening," says Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "Sierra White has won critical acclaim with her musical theater performances and now her solo career is taking off. This is a chance for the Northwest suburbs to see an amazing artist close to home!"

Join White as she reflects on her life and career as an actor and singer through music and storytelling. Featuring hits from artists like Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra, "Where Am I Going?" beautifully blends classic melodies with truly contemporary memories.

White was born, raised, and is still based in the greatest city in America: Chicago, Illinois. The people are beautiful and passionate, the culture is vibrant and eclectic, and she likes to think that she brings those very same qualities to every role she plays and every song she sings. White has been working professionally in entertainment since the age of 18 and has been a proud member of the Actors Equity Association since her induction at the age of 22, however she has been in love with performing her entire life.

Her recent credits include "All Shook Up" (Sylvia), "Little Shop of Horrors" (Ronette), "Smokey Joe's Cafe" (B.J.), "A Raisin In The Sun" (Ruth Younger), "Hot Mikaido" (Katisha), "Chicago" (Matron Momma Morton), and "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill" (Billie Holiday). White can also be seen singing regularly at The Darling supper club and lounge in Chicago and with her lounge duo Milk & Honey.

Tickets start at $21 in advance or $26 at the door and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. For more information, visit rauecenter.org.

