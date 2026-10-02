WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID Cast Announced for Chicago Run

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Casting has been announced for WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID by Sarah Treem. The production will run from November 12 through November 29 at the Greenhouse Theater Center's Up Main Stage (2257 N Lincoln Ave.). Tickets are on sale now.

The cast for WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID features Laura Fudacz (Agnes), Olivia Kaye Da Silva (Mary Anne), Molly Soczka (Penny), Danah M. Montgomery (Hannah), and Tommy Martin (Paul). Also joining the cast as understudies are Abbie Brenner, Nicole Renée Stocks, and Jacob Lopez.

JK Entertainment's production of WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID is directed by Lisa Pivaronas with intimacy coordination by Amy Hammond, costume design by Jamie Kendall, prop design by Kathi Campbell, wig design by Julia Guardado, set and lighting design by Rick Keeley, and sound design by Michael Incardone.

Set in 1972, Agnes runs a bed-and-breakfast turned sanctuary for women escaping abuse. When her latest runaway, Mary Anne, begins to bond with her daughter Penny, Agnes must confront the changing expectations of the women she has dedicated her life to helping and reckon with the possibility that protecting someone and empowering them are not always the same thing. As the characters navigate their individual traumas, they form unexpected bonds, challenging societal norms and confronting their fears. WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID is a moving and fiercely intimate play about survival, sisterhood, feminism, and the courage it takes to imagine a different future.

Lisa Pivaronas, director, said 'Some of the conversations in the show-about relationships, independence, motherhood, expectations, safety, and the ways women see themselves and on eanoteher-still resonate. As a woman, mother, and director, I feel a very personal connection to those conversations. I recognize pieces of women I have known throughout my life in these characters: their strength, their contradictions, their humor, and even the things they sometimes have difficulty saying out loud. My hope is that audiences will laugh, be surprised, and perhaps see a little of themselves or someone they know in these characters.'

JK Entertainment will donate $1 of every ticket sold to Connections for Abused Women and their Children, a Chicago organization that provides aid and resources for survivors of domestic violence.

CAST BIOGRAPHIES

Laura Fudacz - (Agnes) she/her - is so very grateful to be a part of this show. Recent roles include: Genevieve Young in Time is a Popped Bubble (The Den), Petit Canard in Sesame Street Fighter (The Factory Theater), Ann Putnam in The Crucible (Playtime Theatre), and Betty Chumley in Harvey (Jedlicka PAC). You may catch her as the Mayor of Chicago in an upcoming TV pilot and as Lauren in the award-winning short film Thank You For The Ride Aileen (Now on YouTube!). She is represented by The Polygon Group. laurafudacz.com

Olivia Kaye Da Silva - (Mary Anne) she/her - is thrilled to finally make her JK Entertainment debut! Select Credits - Theatre: Love's Labour's Lost (iambe Ensemble), gods: A Musical Rampage Act 1 (Elgin Fringe Fest) The Outsiders (Jonathan James Productions - Athenaeum Center), Newsies (Music On Stage), An Ideal Husband (Goodly Creatures), Legally Blonde (Fremont Street Theatre). Film: Quality Check, Grace, Follow Spree. A huge thank you to the love of my life Ryan, my family, and my friends. @oliviakayedasilva oliviakaye.com

Molly Soczka - (Penny) she/they - is delighted to work with JK Entertainment Productions for the first time as Penny! As a graduating student of Columbia College Chicago, Molly has had the pleasure of being in productions such as Iphigenia, Other Daughters and Paint. Their most recent endeavor was originating the role of Dirty Clem/Sir Silas Hennywhich in Pirate Island at the Southeastern Theatre Conference where they took home the 'Best of Fringe' award. When they aren't on stage, you can find Molly practicing their sword fighting or studying for their rigorous clowning course. Molly would like to thank their very supportive parents and amazing partner for making all of this possible.

Danah M. Montgomery - (Hannah) they/she/all - is thrilled to embody Hannah in When We Were Young and Unafraid. Newly Chicago-based with familial roots on the South Side, Danah's favorite recent credits include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Wolves, and RENT. A lifelong mover and shaker, you can also find Danah producing, teaching, and performing pole dance, and organizing for social change!

Tommy Martin - (Paul) he/him - is delighted to be part of When We Were Young and Unafraid. He has performed in American Idiot, Don't Dress for Dinner, Death Tax, Seven Year Glitch, and Minor Deviations. Tommy recently wrapped heartwarming indie feature Morning Moon, ran from police in Chicago P.D., guided escape rooms with flare in Haunt Season, and begged forgiveness in The Music Store. He currently has numerous projects on the film festival circuit as an actor and director, including Grilled Cheese, The Knot Job, and Tasty Bones. He thanks Amy & the kitties for their enduring love and support. For more on Tommy, visit linktr.ee/TommyMartin

Abbie Brenner - (Agnes/Hannah u/s) she/her - is very excited to be working with JK Entertainment! Abbie graduated from Illinois State University's School of Theatre and Dance in 2019, having studied acting and theatre management. Abbie has worked at various Chicago theaters in administrative roles, including The Goodman Theatre, Mercury Theater Chicago, Theatre Wit, and Lookingglass Theatre Company. As an actor, Abbie has been lucky enough to work with Shattered Globe Theatre, Strawdog Theatre Company, Ghostlight Ensemble, Young People's Theatre of Chicago, Trapdoor Theatre, and Nonsense Theatre. Abbie grew up in the Chicago area, and couldn't be prouder to be pursuing a theatre career in this vibrant city. Thank you for supporting Chicago theatre!

Nicole Renée Stocks - (Mary Anne/Penny u/s) she/her - Graduated from Columbia College Chicago in May with a BA in Acting and Voiceover . She is thrilled to be back at the Greenhouse Theatre after her debut performance last year in Vulcan Sleeping (J&M Thing Theatre Co). She is incredibly grateful for the opportunity to perform with such a fantastic cast and to be supported by such a phenomenal production team and crew. Free Palestine! @nicolerstocks

Jacob Lopez - (Paul u/s) he/him - is proud to understudy the role of Paul in JK Entertainment's production of When We Were Young and Unafraid. Jacob is a Chicago-based actor, dancer, singer, and content creator who brings over 12 years of performance experience across stage, film, television, and improvisation. His professional credits range from performing long and short-form improv with Second City Chicago to classical theatrical work such as playing Caliban in The Tempest with Goodly Creatures Productions. On screen, he has appeared in independent features like And What They Had and various commercial and training projects. Jacob has also begun to experiment with VFX and motion capture performance. As well as possessing stage combat experience, Jacob combines rigorous technical skill with versatility. When Jacob isn't creating new characters on stage or behind a camera or microphone, he continues expanding his artistic boundaries through new and engaging projects.

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service. www.concordtheatricals.com

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets priced from $36 - $41 and group sales for 5 or more are available now. This production is a part of the full season subscription starting at $70. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.jkentertainment.org/theatre/when-we-were-young-and-unafraid.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 05 Hrs 38 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming