WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at TimeLine Theatre to Present Planned Parenthood of Illinois Night

TimeLine Theatre Company will present Planned Parenthood of Illinois Night at What the Constitution Means to Me, Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m.

The evening’s performance will be followed by a post-show discussion with Cristina Villarreal, Chief External Affairs Officer, Planned Parenthood of Illinois (PPIL).

A special block of $75 tickets is being made available for this performance as a fundraiser for PPIL; a portion of each fundraiser ticket sold will go toward supporting sexual and reproductive health care across Illinois.

Tickets to PPIL Night at What the Constitution Means to Me go on sale Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. To purchase, visit timelinetheatre.com, or call the TimeLine Theatre Box Office, (773) 281-8463 x6.

What the Constitution Means to Me is hilarious, hopeful, and guttingly human as it grapples with women’s reproductive rights and our nation’s founding document.

Also featured in this politically charged play-meets-debate are Raymond Fox as Legionnaire, with Sophie Ackerman and Makalah Simpson alternating as Debater.

What the Constitution Means to Me runs through July 2 at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago. Tickets are $47-$62. Show times are Wednesdays (June 7 and June 21 only) and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. (except no show on June 25). Additional matinees are Thursday, June 15, and June 29 at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit timelinetheatre.com, or call the TimeLine Theatre box office, (773) 281-8463 x6.

TimeLine Theatre is located in Chicago’s Lakeview East neighborhood near the corner of Wellington and Broadway, inside the former Wellington Avenue United Church of Christ building, now Chabad East Lakeview. TimeLine is served by multiple CTA trains and buses. There are multiple paid parking options nearby, plus limited free and metered street parking. For more details, visit timelinetheatre.com/timeline-theatre