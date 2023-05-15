WFMT's THE MIDNIGHT SPECIAL Celebrates 70th Anniversary On May 20

WFMT is one of the world's most respected classical music radio stations, accessible via broadcast at 98.7FM.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Adam Jacobs, Alison Luff, Bobby Conte & More Will Lead Reimagined THE WHO'S TOMMY at Chica Photo 2 Jacobs, Luff, Conte & More Will Lead Reimagined TOMMY
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 3 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Chicago Theatres To Dim Lights; Hold Memorial in Honor of Late Frank Galati Photo 4 Chicago Theatres To Dim Lights; Hold Memorial in Honor of Late Frank Galati

Chicago Theatres To Dim Lights; Hold Memorial in Honor of Late Frank Galati

On Saturday, May 20 at 9:00 pm, WFMT classical radio will celebrate the 70th anniversary of THE MIDNIGHT SPECIAL, Chicago's longest running radio program, with a live special recorded in front of an audience in WFMT's Fay and Daniel Levin Performance Studio.

Each Saturday night, host Marilyn Rea Beyer shares an eclectic mix of folk songs, ballads and blues, show tunes, spoken word, and hilarious novelty routines. This has been the format of the show from its beginning in May 1953 when station co-owner Rita Jacobs Willens - with input from banjoist Fleming Brown - conceived a show to fill an open Saturday evening slot in WFMT's schedule. She invited young University of Chicago graduate and comedian (and future producer-director) Mike Nichols to host it, and the result was The Midnight Special, named for the famous Lead Belly tune that still serves as the series theme song.

The May 20 anniversary special will feature vintage audio from WFMT's archives - including the voices of past hosts, Norm Pellegrini and Ray Nordstrand. And former longtime host Rich Warren, Old Town School of Folk Music co-founder Frank Hamilton, and singer/songwriters Bonnie Koloc and Susan Werner will share their memories from over the years.

In addition, the program will feature a special presentation of "In Old Chicago" - songs, stories, and poetry created by local artist Jamie O'Reilly. The piece will cover significant Chicago events from the early 20th century through the lens of O'Reilly's family history, and will include character portrayals, readings, and narration by Victor Holstein, Judi Cogan Heikes, and Christopher O'Reilly.

"Having grown up listening to The Midnight Special, I never dreamed I'd have the honor to host this iconic WFMT program, let alone create a 70th anniversary episode," said current host of The Midnight Special Marilyn Rea Beyer. "So many people love and revere The Midnight Special, and we are looking forward to celebrating its past, present, and future on May 20."

WFMT is one of the world's most respected classical music radio stations, accessible via broadcast at 98.7FM, streaming live at wfmt.com, and on the WFMT app. Recognized for trusted hosted programming, immersive live performances and concerts, strong partnerships with community organizations and championing young, local musicians and access to the arts, WFMT spotlights inspiring music, musicians, and musical performances from Chicago and around the world including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Sinfonietta, Lyric Opera of Chicago, the New York Philharmonic, and many more. Connect with WFMT on Facebook and Twitter.

The Midnight Special is made possible by the generous support of Nancy Podraza Dadigan and WFMT members.



RELATED STORIES - Chicago

Denise Tomasello to Present THE SONGS OF FRANK SINATRA, SAMMY DAVIS JR, TONY BENNETT AND M Photo
Denise Tomasello to Present THE SONGS OF FRANK SINATRA, SAMMY DAVIS JR, TONY BENNETT AND ME

Denise Tomasello will return for her first one-woman concert since her triumphant debut at the DesPlaines Theatre in Judy, Liza, Barbra & Me, a musical celebration of these female musical legends, Denise returns in her new one woman show called The Songs of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr, Tony Bennett and Me.

PlayMakers Laboratory to Present Celebration of Authors Gala: A Family Friendly FUNdraiser Photo
PlayMaker's Laboratory to Present Celebration of Authors Gala: A Family Friendly FUNdraiser in June

PlayMakers Laboratory will present Celebration of Authors Gala: A Family Friendly FUNdraiser, the company’s annual gala and a family-friendly, interactive festival all wrapped into one fun-filled evening on Friday, June 16.

City Lit Sets 2023-24 Season; Producer/Artistic Director Terry McCabe to Retire Photo
City Lit Sets 2023-24 Season; Producer/Artistic Director Terry McCabe to Retire

City Lit Producer and Artistic Director Terry McCabe announced that the theatre’s 2023-2024 season—its forty-third—will be his last on its staff. 

Photos: First Look at First Floor Theaters HATEFUCK Photo
Photos: First Look at First Floor Theater's HATEFUCK

First Floor Theater is concluding its Tenth Season with the Chicago premiere of Rehana Lew Mirza’s Kilroys’-lauded hit Hatefuck, directed by Arti Ishak, playing through June 10, 2023 at The Den Theatre. The cast includes Aila Peck and Faiz Siddique. Check out production photos here!


More Hot Stories For You

Denise Tomasello to Present THE SONGS OF FRANK SINATRA, SAMMY DAVIS JR, TONY BENNETT AND MEDenise Tomasello to Present THE SONGS OF FRANK SINATRA, SAMMY DAVIS JR, TONY BENNETT AND ME
PlayMaker's Laboratory to Present Celebration of Authors Gala: A Family Friendly FUNdraiser in JunePlayMaker's Laboratory to Present Celebration of Authors Gala: A Family Friendly FUNdraiser in June
City Lit Sets 2023-24 Season; Producer/Artistic Director Terry McCabe to RetireCity Lit Sets 2023-24 Season; Producer/Artistic Director Terry McCabe to Retire
Photos: First Look at First Floor Theater's HATEFUCKPhotos: First Look at First Floor Theater's HATEFUCK

Videos

Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Video Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Video
Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Get a First Look at LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theatre Video
Get a First Look at LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gag Reflex
Annoyance Theatre & Bar (1/21-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Obama-ology
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre (6/10-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# London Road
Theatre Wit (4/21-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/10-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (11/04-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon
Lookingglass Theatre Company (5/24-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stomp
Broadway Playhouse (12/13-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Memorial Opera House (11/30-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
Mercury Theater Chicago (4/21-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Singin' & Swingin' the Standards - Midwest Big Band
Memorial Opera House (11/04-11/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You