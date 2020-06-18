Violet Surprise Theatre to Present SAPPHFEST: PRIDE EDITION

SapphFest: Pride Edition is Violet Surprise's second virtual variety show celebrating queer women and non-binary artists from all over the country and internationally, through storytelling, comedy, clown, music, poetry, performance art, and play readings.

DETAILS:

Performance Dates, Times, & Location:

Thursday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. & Friday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m. (Central Time)

Viewers can access the performance for free on this Zoom link:

https://zoom.us/j/95786910011

Performer Lineup:

Performers on Thursday, June 25:

Lauren Harsh, Tera Flores, Danielle Levksy, Ada Cheng, Melody DeRogatis, Katie Zane, Fay Florence-Steddum, and Alexia Jasmene

Performers on Friday, June 26:

Jessica-Jess Martin, Terri Lynne Hudson, KJ Whitehead, Allison Fradkin, Sammie James, Jessica "Jade" Paul, Natalie Meisner, and Ania Upstill

Created by director Iris Sowlat and playwright/actress Allison Fradkin, Violet Surprise is a new queer feminist theatre company with the mission to produce new works that vibrantly and valiantly validate the identities and experiences of queer women, with fierce allyship to the non-binary community.

Their first festival, Femslash Fest, presented in collaboration with Otherworld Theatre in 2019, showcased short fanfiction plays that queered the canon. Beloved fandoms ranging from I Love Lucy to The Avengers were given a Sapphic spin in this weekend of parodies. After its sold-out run and a great feature story in the Chicago Tribune, Iris and Allison knew they wanted to do more with Violet Surprise. They co-produced their second festival, Lez Beaus, with The Martin in February. Last month, they produced their first digital festival, SapphFest. And now, they're back for a second SapphFest to celebrate Pride Month!

