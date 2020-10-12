Violet Surprise Theatre Presents SAPPHFEST: ALL BOO'D UP
SapphFest: All Boo'd Up will take place Thursday, October 22, at 7:30 p.m. Central Time, online.
SapphFest: All Boo'd Up is Violet Surprise Theatre's fifth virtual variety show celebrating queer women and non-binary artists.
Join us for a showcase of ethereal material by creepy comediennes, potent poets, diabolical dancers, prestidigitating playwrights, and sinister singers. From enchanting enbies to bewitching bisexuals, our performers aren't just eerie. They're queerie. And they're going to scare the living gaylights out of you.
Performance Date, Time, & Location
Thursday, October 22, at 7:30 p.m. Central Time, Online
Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can and are available via EventBrite:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sapphfest-all-bood-up-tickets-124951151257
About Violet Surprise Theatre
Created by director Iris Sowlat and playwright/actress Allison Fradkin, Violet Surprise is a new queer feminist theatre company with the mission to produce new works that vibrantly and valiantly validate the identities and experiences of queer women, with fierce allyship to the non-binary community.