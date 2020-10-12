Violet Surprise Theatre Presents SAPPHFEST: ALL BOO'D UP

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

SapphFest: All Boo'd Up will take place Thursday, October 22, at 7:30 p.m. Central Time, online.

SapphFest: All Boo'd Up is Violet Surprise Theatre's fifth virtual variety show celebrating queer women and non-binary artists.

Join us for a showcase of ethereal material by creepy comediennes, potent poets, diabolical dancers, prestidigitating playwrights, and sinister singers. From enchanting enbies to bewitching bisexuals, our performers aren't just eerie. They're queerie. And they're going to scare the living gaylights out of you.

Performance Date, Time, & Location

Thursday, October 22, at 7:30 p.m. Central Time, Online

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can and are available via EventBrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sapphfest-all-bood-up-tickets-124951151257

About Violet Surprise Theatre

Created by director Iris Sowlat and playwright/actress Allison Fradkin, Violet Surprise is a new queer feminist theatre company with the mission to produce new works that vibrantly and valiantly validate the identities and experiences of queer women, with fierce allyship to the non-binary community.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You