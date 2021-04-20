Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Violet Surprise Theatre Presents LAVENDER MENACES

Sapphics save the day! Lesbian Visibility Day, that is.

Apr. 20, 2021  

Violet Surprise Theatre Presents LAVENDER MENACES

Violet Surprise Theatre presents Lavender Menaces, a play festival celebrating Sapphic superheroines.

Eight 10-minute plays will be presented over two nights-four plays on Monday, four plays on Tuesday.

The plays featured in the festival vindicate the indispensability of visibility, championing gutsy gay gals who are powerful and magical, audacious and authentic, capable and cape-able.

Co-Artistic Director Iris Sowlat shares, "We were interested in a superhero theme for this festival because it was the perfect way to celebrate Lesbian Day of Visibility, which is on April 27. Superheroes are inspiring, brave, compassionate, and usually role models. There are so many amazing lesbians and queer women in fiction and in real life who all of those things and more-and deserve to be visible and celebrated! We hope that these stories of queer heroism can entertain and inspire you throughout this tumultuous time- and beyond!"

Tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/o/violet-surprise-theatre-30363696396


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories
WARP AND WOOF to be Presented by Ghostlight Ensemble Photo

WARP AND WOOF to be Presented by Ghostlight Ensemble

Lauren Ferebees GOODS Wins Two Kennedy Center Awards; Debuts Via Chicagos Artemisia Theatr Photo

Lauren Ferebee's GOODS Wins Two Kennedy Center Awards; Debuts Via Chicago's Artemisia Theatre May 5

BWW Review: Porchlight Music Theatres NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1961 Photo

BWW Review: Porchlight Music Theatre's NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1961

THE SOUND INSIDE, OHIO STATE MURDERS & I HATE IT HERE to be Presented in New Goodman T Photo

THE SOUND INSIDE, OHIO STATE MURDERS & I HATE IT HERE to be Presented in New Goodman Theatre Virtual Series


More Hot Stories For You

  • DJ Roger Gangi, Skye Dee Miles and More Announced for JING Las Vegas Sunday Party Brunch
  • Discover CUISINE FROM TUNISIA for International Mediterranean Diet Month
  • Lola's Garden Debuts At Suburban Square With Acclaimed Chef Andrew Wood
  • CADENCE by Overthrow Hospitality Opens in the East Village