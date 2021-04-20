Violet Surprise Theatre presents Lavender Menaces, a play festival celebrating Sapphic superheroines.

Eight 10-minute plays will be presented over two nights-four plays on Monday, four plays on Tuesday.

The plays featured in the festival vindicate the indispensability of visibility, championing gutsy gay gals who are powerful and magical, audacious and authentic, capable and cape-able.

Co-Artistic Director Iris Sowlat shares, "We were interested in a superhero theme for this festival because it was the perfect way to celebrate Lesbian Day of Visibility, which is on April 27. Superheroes are inspiring, brave, compassionate, and usually role models. There are so many amazing lesbians and queer women in fiction and in real life who all of those things and more-and deserve to be visible and celebrated! We hope that these stories of queer heroism can entertain and inspire you throughout this tumultuous time- and beyond!"

Tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/o/violet-surprise-theatre-30363696396