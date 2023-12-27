Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Video: Go Inside Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES Meet and Greet

Anything Goes" opens January 13, 2024.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

Porchlight Music Theatre hosted the “Anything Goes” Meet and Greet and first rehearsal in December.

Anything Goes" opens January 13, 2024 starring international sensation Meghan Murphy, directed by Weber, choreographed by Tammy Mader and music directed by Nick Sula, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts in Chicago.

This video shares some performances, artists presentations and more from the Meet and Greet. 

Check it out below!





