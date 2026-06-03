Video: First Look at IN THE CONTINUUM at Pegasus Theatre Chicago

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You can now get a first look at footage of Pegasus Theatre Chicago's Obie Award-winning play In the Continuum by Danai Gurira and Nikkole Salter, directed by Producing Artistic Director Ilesa Duncan. In the Continuum runs through June 14, 2026, at Chicago Dramatists.

In The Continuum follows the lives of Abigail and Nia, one from Harare, Zimbabwe, and the other from South Central, LA, as each one learns that they have contracted HIV. As the story unfolds, these two women take parallel and darkly comic journeys as they confront family and friends with their tragic news, learning to navigate the new course set before them with humor, compassion and bravery.

The cast includes Georgerinna Farley (Abigail & Others) and Niara Taylor (Nia & Others). The creative team includes Shokie Tseumah (scenic/props), Liz Gomez (lights), Marquecia Jordan (costumes), Warren Levon (sound), Abboye Lawrence (projections), Chels Morgan (TIE Consultant), and Carrie Hardin (dialects).