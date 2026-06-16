Idina Menzel to Perform Concert at Lyric Opera of Chicago

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Lyric Opera of Chicago has revealed an addition to its 2026/27 Season: Idina Menzel in Concert on Saturday, May 1, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lyric Opera House. The Tony Award–winning actress, singer, and songwriter makes her Lyric debut for one night, performing with the Lyric Opera Orchestra under the baton of conductor Edwin Outwater. Tickets for current subscribers and for those who purchase a new Create Your Own subscription series go on sale on June 24; tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 8 a 10 a.m.

Idina Menzel — whose iconic roles have defined generations on stage and screen, including Maureen in Rent, Elphaba in Wicked, and the voice of Elsa in Disney’s Frozen — will deliver a personal program of musical theater favorites and songs close to her heart that will find their way straight to yours. One of the most electrifying performers of our time, Menzel brings her once-in-a-lifetime voice to Chicago’s grandest stage for one night only for a full orchestral concert experience that only Lyric can deliver.

Tickets for Idina Menzel in Concert will be available for purchase at lyricopera.org or by calling Lyric Audience Services at 312.827.5600. Subscribers and for those who purchase a new Create Your Own subscription series can buy tickets starting on June 24 at 10 a.m. Central Time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 8 at 10 a.m. Central Time. The Lyric Opera Box Office is open for in-person sales Tuesdays through Fridays from 12 to 5 p.m. Demand for this event is expected to be high — subscribers are encouraged to secure their seats on June 24.

Single tickets for Lyric’s 2026/27 Season — featuring seven operas spanning centuries and continents, four unique concerts, two Academy Award–winning films performed live, and a new production of the classic musical Guys & Dolls — are available now to current subscribers and as part of new Create Your Own packages. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, July 8 at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up at lyricopera.org/idina for a special, one-day pre-sale on Tuesday, July 7.

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