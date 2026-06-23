Lyric Opera of Chicago Names Kate Brueggemann as Chief Development Officer

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Lyric Opera of Chicago has appointed Kate Brueggemann as its new Chief Development Officer. An accomplished fundraising and advancement executive with more than two decades of experience in philanthropy, institutional advancement, and donor engagement, Brueggemann joins Lyric following leadership roles at some of the nation's leading cultural and nonprofit organizations.

Brueggemann served as Senior Vice President of Development at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, where she led a comprehensive fundraising program spanning annual operations, major gifts, foundation and corporate partnerships, government grants, special events, and transformational philanthropic initiatives. In this role, she helped advance fundraising efforts for the organization’s Next Century Plan and other major capital priorities.

Previously, she held senior development leadership roles with the Adler Planetarium, Missouri Botanical Garden, and Missouri History Museum, including serving as Vice President of Development at the Adler Planetarium during a period of organizational growth and audience expansion.

Brueggemann has spent her career helping cultural and nonprofit institutions strengthen donor engagement and build sustainable philanthropic support.

As Chief Development Officer, Brueggemann will lead Lyric's development strategy and fundraising operations, overseeing major gifts, annual giving, institutional support, planned giving, donor engagement, and campaign initiatives. She will serve as a member of Lyric's executive leadership team and partner closely with the Board of Directors, donors, volunteers, and leaders to advance the company's mission and long-term strategic priorities.

A Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE), Brueggemann also holds a Master of Arts degree from the University of Missouri. She is a co-author of Fundraising Management in a Changing Museum World and is a frequent presenter at national conferences on philanthropy, donor engagement, fundraising strategy, and organizational leadership.

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