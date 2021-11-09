Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Victory Gardens Theater Returns With QUEEN ON THE NIGHT, Beginning January 29

A divorced father and his queer son head to the woods of southeastern Texas to relive the camping trips of earlier, easier days.

Victory Gardens Theater opens its 2021/22 Mainstage Season with Queen of the Night, written by travis tate and directed by Victory Gardens Artistic Director Ken-Matt Martin. Queen of the Night runs January 29 - March 13, 2022 at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue.

A divorced father and his queer son head to the woods of southeastern Texas to relive the camping trips of earlier, easier days. But even without cell service, certain things are inescapable. Playwright travis tate explores masculinity and queerness through the lens of multi-generational Blackness, offering a hilarious, heart-rending family portrait about reckoning with the wilderness of a shared past, while facing an uncertain future.

The Queen of the Night design team includes: Sydney Lynne (Scenic), Rueben D. Echoles (Costumes), Sim Carpenter (Lights), G Clausen (Sound) and Caitlin McCarthy (Props). The stage manager is JC Widman.

The Box Office is located at 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue, Chicago Learn more by calling 773.871.3000 or visiting www.victorygardens.org.


