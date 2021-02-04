Victory Gardens And Geva To Stream Brian Quijada's WHERE DID THEY SIT ON THE BUS?

Victory Gardens Theater and Geva Theatre Center announce the online streaming production of Brian Quijada's music-infused production of Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, written and performed by Brian Quijada and directed by Chay Yew.

Tickets to the streaming production are $30 for regular patrons and $10 for students and allow viewers to watch any time during the streaming window, February 22 - March 7, 2021. Tickets may be purchased at victorygardens.org and gevatheatre.org. The production will be presented on Vimeo, and instructions for access will be sent following purchase. The event will have subtitles available in English and Spanish.

Where Did We Sit on the Bus? is an electric one-man show pulsing with Latin rhythms, rap, hip-hop, spoken word, and live looping. During a third-grade lesson on the civil rights movement and Rosa Parks, a Latino boy raises his hand to ask, "Where did we sit on the bus?" and his teacher can't answer the question. This thrilling autobiographical production from Jeff Award winner Brian Quijada examines what it means to be Latino through the eyes of a child, turned teenager, turned adult.

Originally recorded during its performance run in spring 2017 as part of VG's "Up Close and Personal series," Where Did We Sit on the Bus? made its world premiere in 2016 at Chicago's Teatro Vista and won multiple Jeff Awards, including Best Solo Performance and Best Sound Design.

The artistic team includes Brian Quijada (playwright and actor), Chay Yew (director), Diane D. Fairchild (lighting designer), Liviu Pasare (projection designer), and Amanda J. Davis (production stage manager). Videography by Bitter Jester Studios: Nicolas DeGrazia, Producer and Director of Broadcast, Daniel Kullman, Producer and Director of Photography.

Creator Brian Quijada shares, "This video feels like the culmination of all my performances of my solo show. This feels like the HBO Special of Where Did We Sit on the Bus? I had been polishing my performance for 5 years, it was my return to Chicago, and most importantly, my parents were in the audience. We were lucky the Emmy award-winning Bitter Jester Studios captured this night."