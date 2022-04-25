VIDEO: See the Cast of ROCK OF AGES at Paramount Theatre Perform 'I Wanna Rock'

Nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Rock of Ages is taking Paramount Theatre audiences back into the iconic music era of the '80s, where rock 'n' roll dreamers turn their fantasies into reality. A Hollywood love story told through the mind-blowing hits of top '80s rock bands like Journey, Bon Jovi, Styx, Poison and more, Rock of Ages is a show that will have all ages singing "Here I Go Again" all the way home.

Check out a clip of the cast performing 'I Wanna Rock' below!

Performances run through May 29 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. Single tickets are $36-$79. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, or call the box office, (630) 896-6666, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rock of Ages is the story of a small-town girl with Hollywood dreams who meets a big-city boy chasing his rock-star fantasies on L.A.'s infamous Sunset Strip. With the historic Bourbon Room as the backdrop, their love story unfolds right where the biggest names in rock got their start - all told through the biggest, baddest, mind-blowing rock songs of the '80s including "Just Like Paradise," "Sister Christian," "We're Not Gonna Take It," "Wanted Dead or Alive," "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" and a whole lot more.

Rock of Ages, book by Chris D'Arienzo, arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp, premiered on Broadway April 7, 2009, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre and later moved to the Helen Hayes Theatre where it closed on January 18, 2015 after 2,328 performances. With pulsating percussion, blazing guitar riffs, vocal gymnastics and glam 80's rock hits, Rock of Ages earned five Tony Nominations, including Best Musical, spawned tours and productions worldwide, and was turned into a 2012 major motion picture starring Tom Cruise, Julianne Hough and Mary J. Blige.

Note: Rock of Ages is suggested for ages 14 and up due to adult language and sexual content.