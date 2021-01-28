Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Joffrey Academy of Dance Director Raymond Rodriguez Talks Bringing Diversity to Dance Classes

The Joffrey Academy of Dance has become committed to encouraging people of color to engage with classical ballet.

Jan. 28, 2021  

The Joffrey Academy of Dance has become committed to encouraging people of color to engage with classical ballet.

Raymond Rodriguez, Abbott Academy director at the Joffrey Academy of Dance, recently chatted about this issue with Fox 32 Chicago.

Throughout the interview, Rodriguez talked about what the company is doing to invite more diversity into their classes.

Watch the full report below!

Founded in 2010, the Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, provides students of all ages, levels, and backgrounds with a world-class education, built on a foundation of classical ballet.

Based in the heart of Chicago's theater district, the 20,000 square foot Exelon Education Center at Joffrey Tower, home to the Academy, boasts state-of-the-art studios and facilities.

The Joffrey Academy received the distinguished honor of being named four-time Outstanding School by the Youth America Grand Prix, the world's largest international student ballet competition, and the Boeing Game Changer Award in recognition of its efforts to make dance accessible to everyone.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Scenery Bags - Break a leg bag
Always A Light T-Shirt
May Break Into Song Onsie

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories   Shows
Seven Chicago-Based Tap Artists Receive Annual Unrestricted Grant Offering Support Due to Photo

Seven Chicago-Based Tap Artists Receive Annual Unrestricted Grant Offering Support Due to COVID-19

The Actors Gymnasium Opens Third Teaching Studio In Noyes Cultural Arts Center To Support Photo

The Actors Gymnasium Opens Third Teaching Studio In Noyes Cultural Arts Center To Support Expanded Curriculum

Chicago Philharmonic Announces Nationwide Search for Executive Director Photo

Chicago Philharmonic Announces Nationwide Search for Executive Director

Survey of 61 Small Arts Organizations in Chicago Reveals Benefits of Virtual Programming, Photo

Survey of 61 Small Arts Organizations in Chicago Reveals Benefits of Virtual Programming, Impact on Plans for 2021


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa Celebrates Mozart's Birthday With Clip From New Years Concert
  • VIDEO: Opera Narodowa Shares Sneak Peek Behind the Scenes With Ballet Conductor Alexei Baklan
  • Teatr Wielki Presents THE SECRET LIFE OF IMAGES
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand