VIDEO: Joffrey Academy of Dance Director Raymond Rodriguez Talks Bringing Diversity to Dance Classes

The Joffrey Academy of Dance has become committed to encouraging people of color to engage with classical ballet.

Raymond Rodriguez, Abbott Academy director at the Joffrey Academy of Dance, recently chatted about this issue with Fox 32 Chicago.

Throughout the interview, Rodriguez talked about what the company is doing to invite more diversity into their classes.

Watch the full report below!

Founded in 2010, the Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, provides students of all ages, levels, and backgrounds with a world-class education, built on a foundation of classical ballet.

Based in the heart of Chicago's theater district, the 20,000 square foot Exelon Education Center at Joffrey Tower, home to the Academy, boasts state-of-the-art studios and facilities.

The Joffrey Academy received the distinguished honor of being named four-time Outstanding School by the Youth America Grand Prix, the world's largest international student ballet competition, and the Boeing Game Changer Award in recognition of its efforts to make dance accessible to everyone.