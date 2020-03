UIS Performing Arts Center/Sangamon Auditorium has made the following announcement:

Due to Governor Pritzker's mandate to cancel or postpone all events with 1,000 or more people immediately, Josh Turner's performance tonight at the UIS Performing Arts Center/Sangamon Auditorium is postponed.

Visit https://uispac.com/ for more information.





